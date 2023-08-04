Should I play as the Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has seven different Origins players can choose from. Origins are pre-made characters with specific affinities, backgrounds, quests, and more. The world treats them differently, too. The Dark Urge is one of them, and it’s one of the most intriguing.

The official description from Larian Studios states a Baldur’s Gate character with the Dark Urge has lost all memory of their past. The only thing they remember is it was filled with lots of bloodshed. They find themselves drawn to “unimaginable cruelties” and begin to wonder where these intrusive thoughts come from.

Is the Dark Urge in Baldur’s Gate 3 a good choice to play?

Yes, the Dark Urge is an excellent choice that is well worth playing, but it has some unique features that make for a different (and darker) experience. It has a different subplot with unique cutscenes and interactions—all of which revolve around your character’s internal battle. It can be any class, though.

Without giving away any spoilers, intrusive thoughts will continue to haunt your character throughout the playthrough. You’ll often be faced with a choice; should you fight them or listen to them?

This will pop up time and time again, and it could lead to some violent actions.

This adds an interesting element to the narrative. I loved having to constantly think about my character’s moral compass. Giving in to the thoughts was a compelling solution in some circumstances, but in others, it seemed far too evil.

If you like the idea of this added element, I highly recommend playing as the Dark Urge. If you’d prefer your character to be more virtuous by default, stick to one of the Origins. You can always play Dark Urge on a different playthrough at a later point to see what it’s all about. Why not try a different multi-class too?

