Baldur’s Gate 3 player has the perfect idea for everyone’s Dark Urge playthrough

The Dark Urge is easily the most unique origin character option that players can select in Baldur’s Gate 3, with its own “Haunted One” background and a customized set of personal quests that lead to incredibly ominous outcomes.

With Dark Urge playthroughs likely being one of the more popular selections for players on their second time running through BG3, one player found an especially funny-yet-evil way for players to customize their Dream Guardian for their upcoming Dark Urge campaigns.

Before going any further, we’d like to give a quick spoiler warning for players. The spoilers are for relatively early on in the game, so it shouldn’t be a massive plot concern. In fact, knowing about this interaction ahead of time might even help you progress your personal quest as the Dark Urge faster than you might otherwise, thus enhancing your experience in the playthrough.

Posting an image of what appears to be the bard Tiefling Alfira, the player noted that early in the game, one of the unique Dark Urge interactions is with Alfira in the Emerald Grove. Many players have noticed that if you inspire Alfira early in the game, you can get her to join your camp, but if you are doing a Dark Urge playthrough, after resting, you will wake up to see that you have brutally killed Alfira.

The player on Reddit notes that shortly after this interaction is typically when you start to have interactions with your Dream Guardian, and if you make them look like her, it can make for an especially dark and sadistic mood, which is exactly what you probably want for your Dark Urge playthrough.

About the author