Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an extensive character creation process, and you can choose from various races, hairstyles, facial hair, features, and much more.

While it is exciting to create your perfect character, all the options can be a little overwhelming, which is where the Origin characters or Origins can be helpful.

Here are all the confirmed Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, explained

What are Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Origin characters are ones that have already been pre-designed and can be selected from the character creation screen upon launch of the full game. Each of these Origin characters has its backstories, quests, motivations, and personalities.

But if you decide to create your own character, you can recruit all the Origin characters as companions early on. So, which characters have been confirmed as Origin characters?

All confirmed Origin characters in Baldur’s Gate 3

Wyll may be human, but he’s made a deal with the devil. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Upon launch of the full game, players can choose to play from the perspective of six Origin characters, including:

Lae’Zel—A ferocious Githyanki soldier with stubbornness and a personality that makes her fairly intolerable. Wyll—A human Warlock who has made a deal with a devil. Shadowheart—A Half-Elf sent on a suicide mission to retrieve an object of immense power. Gale—A human Wizard whose thirst for knowledge and power has transformed him into a ticking time bomb. Astarion—A High Elf vampire spawn who has spent centuries under the foot of an evil master. Karlach—A Tiefling and a prisoner who was forced to fight on the bloody and neverending battlefield

Having the ability to choose a character with their own personalities and motivations already determined makes Baldur’s Gate 3, in my opinion, feel more like a story-driven RPG, like Final Fantasy 16, where you’re given a character to play, rather than creating a character based on your interests and motivations.

This aspect is quite appealing, especially if you’re like me and want to learn more about one of your favorite characters. Astarion is my first choice for an Origin character because his backstory is pretty interesting, so I’m excited to dive in and play from his perspective.

While only a handful of Original characters are available, more may be added in future patches. But at this stage, these six will be available to play in Baldur’s Gate 3 from Aug 3, 2023.

