Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching earlier to avoid some strong competition

It’s been over four years since Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced and thrown into early access, but after such a long wait, fans that have been eagerly wait are finally getting some good news.

The popular RPG is getting its release date pushed forward from Thursday, August 31 to Thursday, August 3, according to developers Larian Studios. Today’s announcement should be a surprise for most Baldur’s Gate enthusiasts, especially with how many studios have had to delay releases for many major titles in the past.

A new adventure, a new release date. (Image via Larian Studios)

By moving the release date forward a month, Baldur’s Gate 3 will also set some much-needed distance between itself and the highly anticipated release date of Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming first-person RPG, Starfield. Starfield is poised to be one of the biggest game releases of the year, especially with the title representing the possible return to form for one of the most popular studios in gaming.

This change in release date will, however, be reflected with only the PC version of Baldur’s Gate. If you want to battle for the fate of Faerûn on the PlayStation 5, you’ll still have to wait until Wednesday, Sept. 6. Larian developers have confirmed that they are currently targeting 60 frames-per-second on the platform, but need extra time to hit that mark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be one of the biggest games in the series yet, with more cinematic dialogue than “three times all three Lord of the Rings novels combined,” along with 174 hours of cinematics. Players can also jump into single player, or online multiplayer and local split screen co-op as you build your own unique story in this diverse world.

