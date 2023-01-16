Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate, and PoE meet WoW in fan-made creation

After frequenting fantasy worlds like The Lands Between, Runeterra, and Azeroth which are far more than just worlds reimagined in the eyes of gamers, it’s no wonder the community often wants to merge their favorite worlds into one, trying on the designer shoes for size. Brave enough to put their skill to a test, this fan enlivened the worlds of Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate, and Path of Exile within World of Warcraft.

Sharing their latest creation on WoW’s subreddit, a fan created a map of Baldur’s Gate in WoW style. The map is unbelievably detailed and faithfully displays the land of Western Heartlands with places like Candlekeep, Beregost, and Nashkel.

Aside from this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired map, the fan created PoE’s Wraeclast map and Elden Ring’s The Lands Between map also in WoW art style.

The reason why these fan-made maps are so astounding is that they are not only correct when it comes to positioning specific locations but they also nail down the locations of hills, rivers, chasms, and other similar environmental phenomena which are not depicted in the original Elden Ring, PoE, and Baldur’s Gate maps.

Aside from that, the artist uses the tempered WoW color palette with mild green for plains, light blue for rivers and seas, and light-colored brown for hills and mountains, leaving the feeling of these worlds truly existing within the WoW universe.