Baldur’s Gate 3 beats out Starfield hype to keep stranglehold over Steam charts

Even though the hype around the launch of Starfield spanned the planets, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to reign supreme on Steam, with the Dungeons and Dragons title’s player count holding strong despite launching early last month.

Games come and go, and it seems new favorites are chosen by players every week. Interestingly though, despite launching over a month ago and soon having its hype supplanted by the long-awaited Starfield release, BG3 has continued to dominate the Steam charts, according to player tracker site SteamDB.

For a very in-depth roleplaying game based on the D&D rules, BG3 has done far better than many were predicting. Even if they’ve never played any dice-based RPGs like BG3 before, more and more players are joining in on the fun.

Whether it’s for the epic romances with alluring companions, the dark and twisted storyline, or even because no two playthroughs will ever be the same because the roll of a die determines everything, the fandom is here to stay.

There is excitement around Starfield, of course, and the Bethesda space-epic even netted the approval of God of War boss David Jaffe recently, but problems continue to pop up around the stars, including complaints about the maps, being unable to manually pilot ships without it taking countless hours, or the fact it can simply be repetitive.

A lifeform on a planet bustling with life in Starfield.
Millions are already exploring the Starfield universe. Image via Bethesda

BG3 also had its issues, with the main ones being around the launch of the RPG on PlayStation 5, but players have stuck through thick and thin in Faerûn to today.

Bethesda’s new release did only just officially hit shelves, so there’s plenty of time for it to build more of a playerbase spike, or both games may lose to another big launch soon, but for now, BG3 has won its first battle of 2023.

Whether it stays or top or not, as a BG3 fan, I’m just happy to see such a great niche game go mainstream and garner a dedicated playerbase so quickly.

