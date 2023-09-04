You don’t need to fast travel in Starfield—but you are going to need a whole lot of time

It's fun, if you've got the hours to spare.

Starfield offers several extensive features that genuinely make exploration enjoyable, but one sticking point for fans is you can fast-travel between planets. Today though, a streamer proved you can fly between them—but you’ll need several hours.

As Starfield is extensive in terms of sheer size and the number of different planets you can explore, fast traveling is one of the easiest ways to get across the solar systems as you hop from quest to quest. This means you can collect resources like Distilled Water, explore the planets, and complete the campaign much faster.

Players see this feature in both a positive and negative light. While they love that they can travel fast, it makes the star system’s breadth and flying a little too routine, boring, and basic.

However, Alanah Pearce, a streamer on Twitch, proves you can fly from planet to planet… You just have to spend countless hours to do so.

To do this, she set a timer every 30 minutes to wake up to adjust her flight path due to the orbiting planets. In the end, she flew to Pluto in seven hours. One player suggested you can manually fly to planets much faster if you change the game’s speed, so you may be able to pilot your spacecraft much quicker than this too.

This news means there are now more possibilities for players regarding space exploration. Fans are excited that it’s not only possible but that it may also offer several modding opportunities. With mods, players can create planets to fly to, expand on space travel and much more.

For now, if you don’t mind spending several hours piloting your spacecraft, you can have a more genuine travel and exploration experience in Starfield.

And hopefully, we’ll get some planetary and flying mods soon.

