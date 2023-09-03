How to get Distilled Water in Starfield

In Starfield, Distilled Water is primarily used for crafting items, such as Alien Tea. And while you can pick it up on your travels, the easiest way to get hold of this item is to craft it.

Crafting Distilled Water isn’t a tricky process, fortunately. Here’s how to you can get Distilled Water in Starfield.

How to craft Distilled Water in Starfield

Distilled Water requires 1 water and 1 membrane to craft | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turning water into Distilled Water in Starfield is a fairly straightforward process that can be done at any Cooking Station. I tend to use the galley on my ship or in the basement of the Constellation’s Lodge in New Atlantis.

Before you use the Cooking Station, however, you need two key resources: water (H2O) and membrane. It takes 1 water and 1 membrane to craft Distilled Water in Starfield, so make sure you have these items before you go to the cooking station.

Once you have the required items, go to the Cooking Station, interact with it and scroll down until you see Distilled Water in the list of creatable items. Highlight the Distilled Water option and hold down ‘A’ on Xbox Series X|S, or ‘E’ on keyboard, to craft.

Distilled Water can either be consumed or used in crafting | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This creates 1 Distilled Water, which (if you don’t use it for crafting) you can use to restore 3 health and reduce your need for oxygen by 20% for three minutes.

About the author