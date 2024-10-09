Starfield The Scaled Citadel – Should you release the Phantoms or terminate life support?

Starfield Shattered Space expands upon the mysterious House Va’ruun by further exploring their families and hierarchy. The Scaled Citadel quest line brings it all to a satisfying conclusion.

How will the story with the mystical phantoms end? Read on to find out.

Starfield Shattered Space The Scaled Citadel quest guide

The final main quest in the Starfield Shattered Space DLC can be started by going to the Mourning Device and activating the console so you can enter the Scaled Citadel.

Before you go to the building, talk to Malibor Dul’kehf. After the dialogue ends, make your way to the Scaled Citadel and enter the building.

Anasko Va’ruun will be awaiting you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blast through the groups of Phantoms and Vortex Spawns, going around the building until you find the main door. Enter the main building to find Anasko Va’ruun waiting for you. Talk to him and once the conversation ends, head down the nearby stairs past a group of enemies to reach the Reactor Level. The enemies throughout this level should be fairly high level and you’ll need to watch out for the Phantoms teleporting around. If you’re having trouble with them, crafting some of the new grenades using the Vortex Shards the Phantoms drop on their bodies can help you out.

Progress through the level using the vents until you get to an Expert level locked door. Digipick your way through it and get to the security console to override the lockdown sequence. This will lead you to a Modulator that you need to destroy first. Follow the quest marker to get to a door with a lever. Pull the lever and the Modulator should drop. Destroy it, and head back to the security console.

Now end the security lockdown sequence and make your way through the Reactor Level. Once you reach the end, you should see another console with a damaged Vortex Interlock. Replace it by using the nearby levers. This is where you will have to talk to Anasko Va’ruun again and make your decision.

Starfield Shattered Space – Should you release the Phantoms or terminate life support in The Scaled City?

Regardless of the choice you make, the outcome of the quest will remain the same. The Zealots will still break in and attack the Citadel no matter what you choose. The major difference between the two choices is whether your character lives or dies after this is all over.

If you choose to release the Phantoms, make your way to the Pinnacle and talk to Anasko Va’ruun there. This is where he will give you the choice to either defy him or submit to him. If you submit, your character’s life will be forfeit, but if you choose to attack, you will have to fight Anasko to the death. The choice, then, mainly comes down to how you’re choosing to roleplay with your character. We’re guessing not many of you want to die—no matter how invested you’ve become in the Va’ruun and The Great Serpent. No judgment here; we didn’t want to submit, either.

If you terminate life support, Anasko will not give you the choice to submit and you will have to fight him regardless after you reach the Pinnacle. No matter what option you choose, Anasko Va’ruun will be eliminated after you overload the Vortex Gate. So much for saving the guy, but House Va’ruun might be better off without him. He is trying to start up a galactic war, after all.

From this point on, head back and talk to the families. You can assign one of them to lead House Va’ruun and end the main questline of Shattered Space.

