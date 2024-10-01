How to start Starfield Shattered Space DLC

Shattered Space in Starfield is finally here, but it’s not just a case of jumping immediately into a new adventure. Fear not, though, as we’ve outlined everything you need to know in this guide.

Starfield’s first major piece of DLC released on Sept. 30. It introduced an entirely new story centered around the mysterious House Va’Ruun, provided a new planet to explore, and provided hours of additional content.

Starting Shattered Space has frustrated players, with some encountering the “Lookup Failed” error. Don’t worry; we’ll guide you through the process to quickly access the new content.

How to start Shattered Space DLC in Starfield

The only primary requirement to start the Shattered Space DLC in Starfield is to have completed the One Small Step quest. If you started a new save to play the Shattered Space DLC, you need to reach this point, but I’d advise continuing with a previous save.

The Shattered Space story quests have a recommended level of 35, with the enemies you face around that level. They can dish out some serious damage too, so be very careful and don’t make the same mistake I did—bring plenty of healing items.

To trigger the start of the Shattered Space DLC, fast travel to a system that doesn’t have an active mission tied to it. In my case, I traveled to Bessel and quickly encountered the distress call that marks the start of the What Remains quest—the introduction to Shattered Space in Starfield.

How to complete What Remains quest in Starfield Shattered Space

Board the Oracle after the distress call and work your way towards the first marker. Gravity is currently disabled on the ship so remember to use Y to go up and use B to go down. Watch the cutscenes with the NPCs as they occur and kill Basira as soon as she turns hostile. From this point on, I recommend quicksaving as much as possible to prevent lost progress if you die, as Starfield’s autosave continues to be frustrating.

Continue to follow the markers on the screen to reach Engineering Bay Controls. While collecting all of Sirak’s Logs is optional, I’d suggest doing so as it provides details on what has happened on the mysterious ship. They are located in plain sight anyway—the first is right next to the Engineering Bay Controls, which is currently locked and requires a keycard, and the others will be marked on your screen as you progress.

The next marker is below you, so head back into the main area by the House Va’Ruun symbol, and defeat the enemies that spawn. Then, head down to the lower level and towards the markers, defeating any additional enemies as they spawn.

When at the blocked-off area, where the various bays are marked with numbers, head to the control room opposite. Press the buttons on the console to release the objects blocking your path and defeat the enemy that spawns. When the path is clear, head through the now open area until you reach a hatch—open that and jump down.

Push the button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More enemies will spawn as you make your way towards the next marker. The keycard you need is on a bed behind where an enemy spawns. With the keycard in hand, another door is accessible that leads back towards the Engineering Bay Controls—but beware of enemies that lie ahead, though you can skip some.

Activate the Engineering Bay Controls and head to the next marker to turn on The Oracle’s full power. Listen to what Sirak has to say and kill the three enemies that spawn in the area. Then head directly above you to the marker, where immediate access is blocked—so head right and follow the corridor for an alternate route.

When the alarm sounds inside the room you are trapped in, collect the Power Cell from the debris and place it where instructed. The Power Cell and the point it needs to be placed are marked on the map, making your life much easier.

Turn on the Gravity Controls and head through the door on the left. Carefully jump down towards the Main Power Controls to reconnect the power. Then, follow the marker to Operations Control for a final dialogue scene with Sirak—who then turns hostile and needs to be defeated, along with any other Phantoms that spawn.

Now, Reboot the Oracle’s mainframe to initiate a star jump and listen to the dialogue that plays over the radio to complete the quest. Congratulations, you’re now into Shattered Space in Starfield and many new adventures lie ahead.

