Starfield Conflict in Conviction guide – Should you kill Vaeric?

Starfield Shattered Space takes you through the history and politics of House Va’ruun across Va’ruun’kai. Once you get initiated as part of House Va’ruun, you quickly get roped into taking sides for the houses. One choice will have you decide the fate of Vaeric Veth’aal.

Starfield Shattered Space Conflict in Conviction quest guide

Vaeric’s fate is decided in the “Conflict in Conviction” quest, which is a part of the “Aligning the Houses” questline of Starfield Shattered Space. This questline centers around assisting House Veth’aal of the Var’uun and the fate of their successor. Complete your missions of assisting Inaza and House Ka’dic and move on to House Veth’aal to begin this mission.

First, head to the Keep Armory and talk to Viktor Veth’aal of House Veth’aal. You will find him in conversation with the other heads of the house. After the initial conversation, you will be prompted to go to Herald’s Rest to inquire about Vaeric. Make your way to the building and hop down to the balcony.

Tane is a key part of this mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where you can meet a couple of Vaeric’s friends, Bianca Latif and Egbo Kazmi. You can also tell the bartender in Herald’s Rest you’re looking for him and get information that way, but we’d avoid that: You can get an extra 1,000 credits from Viktor for being discreet during this mission once you complete it, so play your cards close to your chest and try to stick to Vaeric’s friends.

Talk to one of the friends and persuade them to give you info. They’ll tell you to wait for Tane Salavea to show up. After talking to him, he will follow you on your search for Vaeric, as he has a tracker on Vaeric.

The tracker will first lead you to an abandoned camp, where you’ll need to examine some blood, footprints, a dead void creature, and Vaeric’s logs before some nasty Void Horrors show up. All of the things you need to examine are located around the tents and other equipment set up. Then, follow Tane as he gets a bearing, leading you to a nearby farm. Question the farmers, but don’t reveal Vaeric’s name to them if you want to get that extra money at the end. They’ll tell you how to finally get to Vaeric’s dwelling. This is where he will show up after you’ve found another journal of his on a table upstairs.

Once you talk to Vaeric, you have a few choices to make here. Is it wise to kill him, or would it be better for everyone if he survives?

Should you kill or spare Vaeric in Starfield Shattered Space?

You have a few ways to deal with this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multiple choices are available for this decision, each leading to a different quest reward.

The first option is sparing Vaeric . Doing so will lead to giving Viktor Veth’aal the ring as proof. This option is really two options, though: You can either ask for the ring for free, or demand 10,000 credits in hush money from Vaeric.

. Doing so will lead to giving Viktor Veth’aal the ring as proof. This option is really two options, though: You can either or in hush money from Vaeric. The second option is killing Vaeric . This will give you 1,680 credits by looting his body—some of your companions might not like this course of action, however.

. This will give you by looting his body—some of your companions might not like this course of action, however. The third option is convincing to Vaeric return to Dazra. This will lead to a different outcome where Viktor forgives Vaeric, much to the relief and appreciation of everyone.

If you maintain discretion during the mission, Viktor will also give you those extra 1,000 credits no matter what you actually did with Viktor. And no matter how you complete this mission, you’ll still receive a final payment of 6,600 credits from Ekris once you’ve delivered the Power Grid Access Codes to him.

The final piece of this puzzle is Tane. If you want to embrace the wrath of the Great Serpent, you can kill him along with Vaeric. However, if he’s still alive when this is all over, he’ll be available to recruit for your ship.

Ultimately, the choice is yours. Depending on your alignment and what rewards you favor, any of these options can work with no long-term repercussions in Starfield.

