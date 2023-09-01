How to dock a ship in Starfield

Starfield is all about deep space exploration. So, of course, you can be sure there will be plenty of traveling around the galaxy in your spaceship.

Flying and exploring aren’t the only ship-related activities that you will be taking part in during your time with the game, though. You will also find yourself engaging in space battles, managing your cargo hold, and even hijacking other ships if you so choose. One particular aspect of spaceship travel that you will come across in the game is docking.

Docking in Starfield refers to when you want to connect your ship to other ships (which you will need to do if you want to engage in some of that aforementioned hijacking) or space stations to climb aboard.

It can be a tricky process and while there is a tutorial on how to do so, you might find that you come across a side quest that requires you to dock another ship before you have learned the ropes.

In this guide, we are going to go through how to dock your ship so even if you haven’t reached the part of the game where you receive instructions on how to do so, you should be able to get docked with ease.

Docking ships in Starfield, explained

The first step is to approach the ship or space station that you are planning to dock. If you are on Xbox, press the “A” button and this should prompt the Dock feature to appear. If you are playing on PC, press the “E” key to trigger the prompt. You need to make sure you are within 500 meters of the vessel you are trying to dock. Otherwise, the prompt will not appear. Once the prompt has been activated, hold down the “X” button/“R” key. This should trigger a cutscene wherein your ship will start to make contact with the other vessel. Assuming the other steps have been followed correctly, you will be given three different choices at this point. You can either board the docked vessel, depart from the docked vessel, or access the vessel via a manual entrance through the airlock.

You should now have complete access to the vessel and be successfully docked.

That’s everything you need to know about docking your ship in Starfield. Whether you choose to use this ability to fight deadly pirates and save hostages or rob unsuspecting space travelers is entirely up to you. We promise we won’t judge.

