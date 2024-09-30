Starfield Shattered Space release countdown – Exact start time and date

At this year’s Gamescom, Bethesda finally revealed the release date for the much-awaited Starfield DLC, Shattered Space. The company also decided to throw in a little bit extra, with graphics upgrades and a cool new vehicle on the way.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Shattered Space will feature some ominous and strange worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starfield Shattered Space will drop on all available platforms on Sept. 30, 2024. This was confirmed during Gamescom 2024 when Bethesda briefly showed the ominous-looking worlds that will likely feature in the DLC itself. We also don’t know the price for the DLC, though the company will likely share that information soon.

The exact time the DLC drops depends on your region, as Starfield Shattered Space has a global release window and will be available at 8am PT/10am CT/4pm BST/1am AEST (Oct. 1).

Shattered Space release date countdown

What’s new in Starfield Shattered Space?

Shattered Space is Starfield’s first piece of major DLC content. Unlike the base game, it requires purchase and will not be available through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you want to enjoy the new adventure, you need to splash out.

Shattered Space is expected to take place solely on a single planet, rather than having you travel across the stars as you did in the base game for Starfield, and promises “unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear.”

How much is Shattered Space?

Shattered Space is available for $29.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with a special price of $26.99 with an active Game Pass subscription. As mentioned, it is not available for free for Game Pass subscribers.

If you own the Starfield Premium Edition or Constellation Edition, Shattered Space is included for no additional cost.

