Your adventure throughout the cosmos in Starfield is due to begin shortly but the base game is not the end of the journey for Bethesda’s new IP.

The countdown to Starfield is now well and truly on but players will be given even more to explore in the future, with the game’s first expansion confirmed to be on its way and titled Shattered Space.

DLC expansions for Starfield are not surprising given Bethesda’s dedication in this regard in the past, with both Skyrim and Fallout 4 receiving additional content, while Fallout 76 continues to receive new features.

With Starfield yet to release fully, however, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Shattered Space DLC and what exactly it will provide.

Table of contents

What is the Starfield Shattered Space DLC?

Rock your world. Image via Bethesda

Not much is known about Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC currently, although the fact it is listed as a story expansion suggests that it could follow on from the multiple endings in Starfield, or provide a new story arc altogether.

The expansion is unlikely to just have story content, however, and will be expected to launch alongside several features that did not make it into the base game, although what those are remains unknown.

It could also include new companions, spaceships, weapons, enemies, or locations—though it would be surprising if the DLC added to the planets in the game, considering there are already over 1,000.

For now, we can only speculate as to what will be added and how big the DLC will really be.

Related: How does procedural generation work in Starfield?

How to buy the Starfield Shattered Space DLC

Currently, the only way to purchase the Starfield Shattered Space DLC is to purchase the Starfield Premium Edition for $99.99.

The Premium Edition of Starfield provides up to five days of early access, a Constellation Skin Pack, access to a digital artbook and original soundtrack, as well as the Shattered Space Story Expansion upon release.

If you have access to the game with Xbox Game Pass and do not want to pay the full price for the Premium Edition, you can instead purchase the Premium Edition Upgrade for $31.49 to receive the benefits.

It is not known whether the DLC will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers but it is expected that you will be able to purchase the DLC separately.

When does the Starfield Shattered Space DLC release?

Another wait lies ahead. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC is expected to launch in the first half of 2024, based on the releases of the first expansions for Bethesda’s previous titles Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Dawnguard, Skyrim’s first expansion, was released eight months after the base game, while Fallout 4’s Automatron DLC was released six months after the base game. A similar timeframe would place Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC release date between March and May 2024.

Given the DLC has been announced prior to the release of Starfield itself, it may be that the release date will be sooner. But it’s merely speculation at this point and it could also be a longer wait than previous titles.

About the author