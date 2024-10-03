Starfield Fallen Footsteps guide – How to deal with the Phantom

Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC has new adventures waiting around every corner. While the main story will take up a large chunk of your time, there are other side quests to complete, including the Fallen Footsteps quest that channels your inner ghost hunter.

This Shattered Space quest is received at the House of Healing from Vassilis Voria, though it is only unlocked if you complete his previous quest, Lost and Found, and starts relatively simple enough. You’re tasked with dealing with a Vortex Phantom at an Orphanage, with the location marked on your map.

Upon arrival at the Orphanage, however, it quickly becomes clear this particular side quest is more complicated than originally thought. Fear not, though: we’ve got a breakdown on everything you need to do.

Ghost hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside the Orphanage, there are two locked doors on either side of the room. Head to the back of the room and collect the “Orphanage: Lessons” data slate, then listen to the dialogue.

The key hint here comes at the end, where the children are told to “clear the table.” The room is full of tables covered in items, but you only need to take one item; I chose a Tray nearby. Once picked up, the first door immediately opens.

Head inside the now unlocked door and use your scan to identify footsteps on the floor, leading to another data slate. This time, however, the sounds are only static. To fix this, turn around and move to the opposite side of the room and interact with the data slate pad to place the “Orphanage: Chores” data slate you just collected.

Now turn back towards the door you entered the room in and look to the shelves left of the fire extinguisher. At the top is a Jam Jar, which has the Orphanage Keycard inside. Pick it up and return to the main entrance, then use the keycard to open the second locked door.

Sticky situation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your progress is again halted by another set of locked doors. Head inside the room to the right of the locked door, the bathroom, and open the third stall from the right to collect the Storage Box Keycard. Leave the bathroom and look to your left to find the Storage Box and open it to collect the “Orphanage: Bell” data slate. Listen to the dialogue and enter the room directly opposite the locked door, where several beds are found.

Head to the set of beds on the right when you enter the room and look for a side table next to a bed beneath a child’s drawing of a rainbow. On the table, find the bell and interact with it to unlock the door halting your progress. Now head upstairs to find the Vortex Phantom waiting by a window. If you try to talk to her, a message appears on the top-right saying ‘your words go unheard’. Kill the Vortex Phantom to complete the mission. If you act quick enough, you can complete the task before it turns hostile.

With the Vortex Phantom dealt with, return to Vassilis Voria at the House of Healing to complete the mission and receive 1,000 Credits.

