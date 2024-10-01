Starfield Shattered Space The Duel guide – Should you stop Amila and Borhal’s duel?

After you disembark to Dazra in Starfield, there will be a lot for you to do as you explore the homeworld for House Va’ruun. When you explore the city, you’ll discover a duel between Amila and Borhal, and some choices are available.

Recommended Videos

There are several ways this duel can play out between these two characters. There are benefits to different avenues of handling it, with consequences and rewards for each. Here’s what you need to know about The Duel in Starfield Shattered Space and how you should go about the duel between Amila and Borhal.

How to complete The Duel in Starfield

Danika can help you with the duel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After accepting to be the second for Amila in the duel, you need to follow Danika who can help you prepare for the engagement. She’ll lead you away from the brothers, where she shares what you should expect to do as Amila’s second. For this mission in Starfield, you aim to prepare the brothers for the duel and speak with them. During this time, you can learn what happened between them. However, regardless of how much you know about them, the duel continues, and after speaking with them, you must return to Danika to prepare.

Because of the unfortunate upset with both brothers, unable to find a proper resolution to the duel, Danika offers a solution: to knock them out. She provides your Starfield character with a Tranquilizer to knock them out before the duel begins. As the second of the duel’s challengers, your character gives them the Ceremonial Drinks, and this is where you can choose to give the Tranquilizer to them both, or you can choose to give them to one of the two brothers.

Should you tranquilize both Amila and Borhal in Starfield?

You have the choice to give the Tranquilizer to both brothers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you give the Tranquilizer to both brothers during this, they don’t go through with the duel, as they’re too weak to do anything about the fight. The two take a drink before the duel starts, but they quickly figure out that it is sabotage. They blame Danika and your character for this problem but ultimately cancel the two, preventing either of them from dying a horrible death.

After this happens, Danika takes your Starfield character aside and shares she’s happy about how things turned out. While the brothers might continue to fight, you helped prevent them from dying from these choices. She rewards you with 4,000 Credits for your trouble, and you complete the mission and receive 300 experience points. While I feel this is the best outcome for The Duel, there are three other choices for this Starfield mission.

Should you tranquilize Amila in Starfield?

An alternative to tranquilizing them both is only to do it to Amila. Much of the setup plays out as you would expect by choosing to tranquilize them both. However, when they prepare to fight, Amila says his brother, Borhal, cheated. In a fit of protest, Borhal disregards the comment and chooses to kill Amila.

When the duel has finished, Borhal learns what Amila said was true. He was drugged before everything began. As such, he dismisses Danika and yourself but pays your Starfield character 5,000 Credits for their trouble, but you only earn 200 experience points.

Should you tranquilize Borhal in Starfield?

Another option you can choose is to tranquilize Borhal. Similar to only using the Tranquilizer on Amila, Borhal accuses his brother of cheating with him during the duel. Amila believes he is attempting to trick him, and when the two fight, Amila proves victorious over his brother, ending the battle with a quick strike.

When Amila learns of what happened, he’s more apologetic about the outcome. Although his brother challenged him to a fight, he did not want to kill his brother. He knows other people are going to judge him because of it. While he is happy to be alive, he’s sad about the death of his brother. He pays your Starfield character 5,000 Credits for completing the duel, but you only get 200 experience points.

Should you tranquilize none of them?

The final outcome is choosing to tranquilize none of the brothers. This choice allows the brothers to go through the duel without outside interference. If you go down this route, Borhal becomes the victor and kills Amila. It’s similar to when you decide to use the Tranquilizer on Amila rather than give it to Borhal. However, when you reveal you did not use any tranquilizer, Borhal thanks you for what you did. He gives you the same reward of 5,000 Credits, and you still only earn 200 experience points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy