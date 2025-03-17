The next Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation might have been leaked, and it’s another former untouchable title

PlayStation’s collection of former Xbox exclusive titles may be growing by one once again shortly, as a seemingly unintended recent leak would suggest.

The next Xbox game poised to join the PS5 lineup looks to be Starfield, as a recent mod pack for the game showcased a PlayStation logo alongside the usual Xbox and PC icons. It has since been taken down, leading to further speculation that the game is coming to PS5 soon.

Starfield launched on Xbox and PC in September 2023 to pretty solid reviews, including our own 9.0. But after years of hype and build-up, the game seemingly disappeared from public discussions shortly after its initial weeks of launch. And by the time the Shattered Space expansion launched last September, the hype for it was nearly gone.

And now, with the game set to celebrate its two-year anniversary in September, it seems as though the celebration will include a PlayStation 5 launch. And maybe even a Nintendo Switch 2 one? That may be a bit less likely, but PS5 gamers looking to try out Bethesda’s latest should get their pre-order money ready just in case.

Bethesda has gone quiet when it comes to Starfield since Shattered Space other than a recent social media post at the beginning of the month which hinted at some news coming for the rest of what 2025 has to offer the sci-fi game.

“We know you’re eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield,” the Starfield account posted on X/Twitter on March 6. “The team has been hard at work, and while we’re not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can’t wait to talk about when the time is right. We’re always listening and taking your feedback to heart. Thanks for being part of this journey with us.”

Will that journey go to PS5 next? It seems very likely. Starfield would join a growing list of formerly-exclusive games, including Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, all of which used to only be available for console players on Xbox in addition to PC.

For years, Starfield was lauded to be the next huge exclusive for Xbox from the makers of Fallout and Elder Scrolls. Now, it appears set to be just another multi-platform game by Bethesda ready to usher in a whole new audience on PS5.

