Starfield Shattered Space Zealous Overreach guide – Should you kill Sahima?

Starfield Shattered Space expands upon the mysterious House Va’ruun by integrating players into their unique quest line. Like most quests in Starfield, you have to make difficult choices to progress, one of which is choosing to kill or spare Sahima of House Va’ruun.

Recommended Videos

Starfield Shattered Space Zealous Overreach quest

Sahima is a key character in the Zealous Overreach quest of House Va’ruun in Starfield Shattered Space. Getting to her requires you to go through a few prerequisite quests, including the first Shattered Space main quest.

“What Remains” is the initial Va’ruun quest. Once you complete it, you will be brought to Dazra, the home base of House Va’ruun, on Va’ruun’kai. Complete the initiation through the quest “The Promised, Broken” and become a member of House Va’ruun to open up a few new questlines. You must aid the three Va’ruun families, starting with House Ka’dic and the Zealous Overreach quest.

Talk to Razma, the leader of House Ka’dic, and use Negotiation, Manipulation, or Persuasion to find out Sahima’s location from her nephew. Once you learn the location, attempt to exit the building, and you will run into Djimal.

This is where you make the choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Djimal will tell you that she would rather see Sahima dead because of her involvement with the Va’ruun Zealots. If you agree with her, you can negotiate for a bonus of 10,000 credits, but is it worth the price?

Should you kill or spare Sahima in Starfield Shattered Space?

This decision comes down to your moral compass. On the one hand, you can kill Sahima and gain 10,000 extra credits for your trouble, but most of your companions will dislike you for it. On the other hand, sparing Sahima can open up new possibilities for you in the quest line going forward.

Before making that crucial decision, you must find Sahima first. Start at Dazra and make your way to Shadow Station Epsilon, also located on Va’ruun’kai. Once here, get ready for a firefight since several Va’ruun Zealots and mounted laser turrets will attack you. Clear through the few rooms of enemies and make your way deeper until you reach an Expert tier locked door.

Lockpick your way through and head underground, clearing out more Va’ruun Zealots along the way. At the end of the passage, you should run into Sahima. Choose to kill her here if you want the extra credits and Djimal’s approval, but be prepared to make amends with your companions.

If you decide to spare Sahima, you must free the rest of the hostages and interrupt negotiations between Razma and Mihail of the Va’ruun Zealots at the Badlands Power Station. With Sahima alive, you can unleash a virus on the Zealots and demand 15,000 credits for your silence from Razma instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy