Starfield achievement list – All Starfield and Shattered Space achievements

Starfield was the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years, and the game got a whole lot bigger with the arrival of the Shattered Space DLC, which added even more achievements to the mix.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S or PC, the achievements you earn along the way are something you can look upon with pride and, should you get stuck on things to do in Starfield, can provide some inspiration. That’s especially true as you make your way through the DLC’s new planet, Va’ruun’kai, and all the things it holds for you to discover.

You can see a full list of the achievements in Starfield below, including the new additions as part of the Shattered Space DLC.

All Starfield achievements

Lots of adventures. Image via Bethesda

Name Description Xbox Gamerscore For All, Into the Starfield Enter Space for the first time. 10G One Small Step Join Constellation. 10G Into the Unknown Complete ‘Into the Unknown’ 10G All That Money Can Buy Complete ‘All that Money Can Buy’ 10G High Price to Pay Complete ‘High Price to Pay’ 20G Further Into the Unknown Complete ‘Further Into the Unknown’ 20G Into Their Footsteps Complete ‘Into Their Footsteps’ 20G Entangled Complete ‘Entangled’ 20G Unearthed Complete ‘Unearthed’ 20G One Giant Leap Complete ‘One Giant Leap’ 50G Supra Et Ultra Join the UC Vanguard 10G The Devils You Know Complete ‘The Devils You Know’ 10G A Legacy Forged Complete ‘A Legacy Forged’ 30G Deputized Join the Freestar Rangers 10G Surgical Strike Complete ‘Surgical Strike’ 10G The Hammer Falls Complete ‘The Hammer Falls’ 30G Back to the Grind Join Ryujin Industries 10G Guilty Parties Complete ‘Guilty Parties’ 10G Executive Level Complete ‘Executive Level’ 30G Rook Meets King Join the Crimson Fleet 10G The Best There Is Complete ‘The Best There Is’ 10G Legacy’s End Complete ‘Legacy’s End’ 30G Home Sweet Home Build an Outpost 10G Shipping Magnate Connect five Outposts with Cargo Links 10G Industrialist Produce 500 total resources from Outposts 20G Chief Engineer Modify a Ship 10G Stellar Cartography Visit 20 Star Systems 10G The Stars My Destination Visit all Star Systems 20G Boots on the Ground Land on 100 Planets 20G Fixer Complete 30 activities 30G Privateer Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions 10G Life Begets Life Gather 500 Organic Resources 20G Rock Collection Gather 500 Inorganic Resources 10G Cyber Jockey Bypass 50 Digital Locks 30G Jacked In Access 50 Computers 20G Soldier of Fortune Mod 50 Weapons 30G Replicator Craft 100 items 30G The Family You Choose Recruit 10 separate Companions 20G Starcrossed Reach maximum relationship with a Companion 20G War of Angels Collect 20 Quantum Essence 20G Fleet Commander Collect 10 Ships 20G Thirst for Knowledge Read 20 Skill Magazines 10G Dark Matter Eliminate 300 Human Enemies 20G Another Bug Hunt Eliminate 300 Creatures 20G I Use Them For Smuggling Successfully smuggle Contraband 10G Dust Off Reach Level Five 10G Traveler Reach Level 10 10G Elite Reach Level 25 20G Space Opera Reach Level 50 50G Reach for the Stars Reach Level 100 100G

All Shattered Space achievements

Name Description Xbox Gamerscore What Remains Complete ‘What Remains’ 20G The Promised, Broken Complete ‘The Promised, Broken’ 20G Zealous Overreach Complete ‘Zealous Overreach’ 20G Conflict in Conviction Complete ‘Conflict in Conviction’ 20G Exhuming the Past Complete ‘Exhuming the Past’ 20G The Other Side Complete ‘The Other Side’ 20G The Scaled Citadel Complete ‘The Scaled Citadel’ 20G The Great Unknown Discover 50 Locations on Va’ruun’kai 10G Facing Your Fears Defeat 25 Vortex Horrors 10G Redemption Arc Defeat 10 Redeemed 10G Five of a Kind Craft one of each type of Vortex Grenade 10G Savior of the Promised Aid the people of Va’ruun’kai 20G

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy