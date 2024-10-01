Image Credit: Bethesda
A ship completing a jump in Starfield.
Jump around. Image via Bethesda
Starfield

Starfield achievement list – All Starfield and Shattered Space achievements

It's a beefy list.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 09:50 am

Starfield was the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years, and the game got a whole lot bigger with the arrival of the Shattered Space DLC, which added even more achievements to the mix.

Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S or PC, the achievements you earn along the way are something you can look upon with pride and, should you get stuck on things to do in Starfield, can provide some inspiration. That’s especially true as you make your way through the DLC’s new planet, Va’ruun’kai, and all the things it holds for you to discover.

You can see a full list of the achievements in Starfield below, including the new additions as part of the Shattered Space DLC.

All Starfield achievements

Character starring into space in Starfield: Shattered Space.
Lots of adventures. Image via Bethesda
NameDescriptionXbox Gamerscore
For All, Into the StarfieldEnter Space for the first time.10G
One Small StepJoin Constellation.10G
Into the UnknownComplete ‘Into the Unknown’10G
All That Money Can BuyComplete ‘All that Money Can Buy’10G
High Price to PayComplete ‘High Price to Pay’20G
Further Into the UnknownComplete ‘Further Into the Unknown’20G
Into Their FootstepsComplete ‘Into Their Footsteps’20G
EntangledComplete ‘Entangled’20G
UnearthedComplete ‘Unearthed’20G
One Giant LeapComplete ‘One Giant Leap’50G
Supra Et UltraJoin the UC Vanguard10G
The Devils You KnowComplete ‘The Devils You Know’10G
A Legacy ForgedComplete ‘A Legacy Forged’30G
DeputizedJoin the Freestar Rangers10G
Surgical StrikeComplete ‘Surgical Strike’10G
The Hammer FallsComplete ‘The Hammer Falls’30G
Back to the GrindJoin Ryujin Industries10G
Guilty PartiesComplete ‘Guilty Parties’10G
Executive LevelComplete ‘Executive Level’30G
Rook Meets KingJoin the Crimson Fleet10G
The Best There IsComplete ‘The Best There Is’10G
Legacy’s EndComplete ‘Legacy’s End’30G
Home Sweet HomeBuild an Outpost10G
Shipping MagnateConnect five Outposts with Cargo Links10G
IndustrialistProduce 500 total resources from Outposts20G
Chief EngineerModify a Ship10G
Stellar CartographyVisit 20 Star Systems10G
The Stars My DestinationVisit all Star Systems20G
Boots on the GroundLand on 100 Planets20G
FixerComplete 30 activities30G
PrivateerComplete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions10G
Life Begets LifeGather 500 Organic Resources20G
Rock CollectionGather 500 Inorganic Resources10G
Cyber JockeyBypass 50 Digital Locks30G
Jacked InAccess 50 Computers20G
Soldier of FortuneMod 50 Weapons30G
ReplicatorCraft 100 items30G
The Family You ChooseRecruit 10 separate Companions20G
StarcrossedReach maximum relationship with a Companion20G
War of AngelsCollect 20 Quantum Essence20G
Fleet CommanderCollect 10 Ships20G
Thirst for KnowledgeRead 20 Skill Magazines10G
Dark MatterEliminate 300 Human Enemies20G
Another Bug HuntEliminate 300 Creatures20G
I Use Them For SmugglingSuccessfully smuggle Contraband10G
Dust OffReach Level Five10G
TravelerReach Level 1010G
EliteReach Level 2520G
Space OperaReach Level 5050G
Reach for the StarsReach Level 100100G

All Shattered Space achievements

NameDescriptionXbox Gamerscore
What RemainsComplete ‘What Remains’20G
The Promised, BrokenComplete ‘The Promised, Broken’20G
Zealous OverreachComplete ‘Zealous Overreach’20G
Conflict in ConvictionComplete ‘Conflict in Conviction’20G
Exhuming the PastComplete ‘Exhuming the Past’20G
The Other SideComplete ‘The Other Side’20G
The Scaled CitadelComplete ‘The Scaled Citadel’20G
The Great UnknownDiscover 50 Locations on Va’ruun’kai10G
Facing Your FearsDefeat 25 Vortex Horrors10G
Redemption ArcDefeat 10 Redeemed10G
Five of a KindCraft one of each type of Vortex Grenade10G
Savior of the PromisedAid the people of Va’ruun’kai20G
