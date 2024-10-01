Starfield achievement list – All Starfield and Shattered Space achievements

Starfield was the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years, and the game got a whole lot bigger with the arrival of the Shattered Space DLC, which added even more achievements to the mix.
Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S or PC, the achievements you earn along the way are something you can look upon with pride and, should you get stuck on things to do in Starfield, can provide some inspiration. That’s especially true as you make your way through the DLC’s new planet, Va’ruun’kai, and all the things it holds for you to discover.
You can see a full list of the achievements in Starfield below, including the new additions as part of the Shattered Space DLC.
All Starfield achievements
|Name
|Description
|Xbox Gamerscore
|For All, Into the Starfield
|Enter Space for the first time.
|10G
|One Small Step
|Join Constellation.
|10G
|Into the Unknown
|Complete ‘Into the Unknown’
|10G
|All That Money Can Buy
|Complete ‘All that Money Can Buy’
|10G
|High Price to Pay
|Complete ‘High Price to Pay’
|20G
|Further Into the Unknown
|Complete ‘Further Into the Unknown’
|20G
|Into Their Footsteps
|Complete ‘Into Their Footsteps’
|20G
|Entangled
|Complete ‘Entangled’
|20G
|Unearthed
|Complete ‘Unearthed’
|20G
|One Giant Leap
|Complete ‘One Giant Leap’
|50G
|Supra Et Ultra
|Join the UC Vanguard
|10G
|The Devils You Know
|Complete ‘The Devils You Know’
|10G
|A Legacy Forged
|Complete ‘A Legacy Forged’
|30G
|Deputized
|Join the Freestar Rangers
|10G
|Surgical Strike
|Complete ‘Surgical Strike’
|10G
|The Hammer Falls
|Complete ‘The Hammer Falls’
|30G
|Back to the Grind
|Join Ryujin Industries
|10G
|Guilty Parties
|Complete ‘Guilty Parties’
|10G
|Executive Level
|Complete ‘Executive Level’
|30G
|Rook Meets King
|Join the Crimson Fleet
|10G
|The Best There Is
|Complete ‘The Best There Is’
|10G
|Legacy’s End
|Complete ‘Legacy’s End’
|30G
|Home Sweet Home
|Build an Outpost
|10G
|Shipping Magnate
|Connect five Outposts with Cargo Links
|10G
|Industrialist
|Produce 500 total resources from Outposts
|20G
|Chief Engineer
|Modify a Ship
|10G
|Stellar Cartography
|Visit 20 Star Systems
|10G
|The Stars My Destination
|Visit all Star Systems
|20G
|Boots on the Ground
|Land on 100 Planets
|20G
|Fixer
|Complete 30 activities
|30G
|Privateer
|Complete 30 Terminal or Misc. Missions
|10G
|Life Begets Life
|Gather 500 Organic Resources
|20G
|Rock Collection
|Gather 500 Inorganic Resources
|10G
|Cyber Jockey
|Bypass 50 Digital Locks
|30G
|Jacked In
|Access 50 Computers
|20G
|Soldier of Fortune
|Mod 50 Weapons
|30G
|Replicator
|Craft 100 items
|30G
|The Family You Choose
|Recruit 10 separate Companions
|20G
|Starcrossed
|Reach maximum relationship with a Companion
|20G
|War of Angels
|Collect 20 Quantum Essence
|20G
|Fleet Commander
|Collect 10 Ships
|20G
|Thirst for Knowledge
|Read 20 Skill Magazines
|10G
|Dark Matter
|Eliminate 300 Human Enemies
|20G
|Another Bug Hunt
|Eliminate 300 Creatures
|20G
|I Use Them For Smuggling
|Successfully smuggle Contraband
|10G
|Dust Off
|Reach Level Five
|10G
|Traveler
|Reach Level 10
|10G
|Elite
|Reach Level 25
|20G
|Space Opera
|Reach Level 50
|50G
|Reach for the Stars
|Reach Level 100
|100G
All Shattered Space achievements
|Name
|Description
|Xbox Gamerscore
|What Remains
|Complete ‘What Remains’
|20G
|The Promised, Broken
|Complete ‘The Promised, Broken’
|20G
|Zealous Overreach
|Complete ‘Zealous Overreach’
|20G
|Conflict in Conviction
|Complete ‘Conflict in Conviction’
|20G
|Exhuming the Past
|Complete ‘Exhuming the Past’
|20G
|The Other Side
|Complete ‘The Other Side’
|20G
|The Scaled Citadel
|Complete ‘The Scaled Citadel’
|20G
|The Great Unknown
|Discover 50 Locations on Va’ruun’kai
|10G
|Facing Your Fears
|Defeat 25 Vortex Horrors
|10G
|Redemption Arc
|Defeat 10 Redeemed
|10G
|Five of a Kind
|Craft one of each type of Vortex Grenade
|10G
|Savior of the Promised
|Aid the people of Va’ruun’kai
|20G
Published: Oct 1, 2024 09:50 am