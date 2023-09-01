Starfield: All questions and answers to the Deimos Executive Assistant application

Are you looking to ace your application for the Deimos Executive Assistant position in Starfield? Like with any old job posting, you’ll need to prepare for a set of questions, so make sure you have the best answers at the ready.

Here are all the answers we picked to pass the Deimos Executive Assistant application in Starfield’s Red Tape Blues side quest.

All the questions and answers in Starfield’s Red Tape Blues questline

After you’ve docked at the Deimos Staryard facility, a quest marker will indicate the terminal you’ll need to interact with to start the application process. As shown in the video below, we chose to answer these questions in a way that was in line with our character’s background—Starfield is an RPG, after all.

Below are all the questions you’ll be asked during the application process.

Here are all the answers we picked for our application. Video by Dot Esports

How many years of experience do you have as an executive, administrative, or other corporate assistant? : 1-4 years.

: 1-4 years. What is the highest level of education you have completed?: Bachelor’s Degree.

Bachelor’s Degree. The Executive wants you to bring them a “whiskey, neat.” What does that mean?: About 43ml shot of whiskey, served in a glass at room temp.

About 43ml shot of whiskey, served in a glass at room temp. A VIP arrives at the office for a meeting with the Executive, who is inexplicably running late. What should you do?: Offer drinks. Apologize, assure that the exec will return soon.

Offer drinks. Apologize, assure that the exec will return soon. A malfunction prevents the Executive’s starship from starting up, and they need to go to an important offworld meeting soon. What course of action do you take?: Use the company credits to immediately charter an expensive luxury craft.

Use the company credits to immediately charter an expensive luxury craft. While handling the Executive’s email, you come across a message from someone claiming to have damaging information about the Executive. What do you do?: Ask the Executive how they want it handled, then never speak of it again.

Ask the Executive how they want it handled, then never speak of it again. The Executive contacts you and asks you to see them in their office in the middle of the night. You can tell they are drunk. What do you do?: Immediately go to their office to take care of them until they sober up.

Once you’ve answered all the questions, submit your application and expect to hear back in one to two weeks. Just kidding! The quest will automatically update, and you’ll be able to move forward with the hiring process very quickly—in a matter of minutes, to be exact.

Do the answers matter in the Executive Assistant application?

In case you can’t wait to hear back on how you did, we’ll let you in on a little secret: The answers to the Executive Assistant application don’t actually matter. As the quests progress, you’ll hack into an HR computer and delete other applications to ensure you’re the only candidate whose name actually shows up. Can’t lose a race if you’re the only one running, right?

To hack into the computer, you’ll have to return to Cydonia’s Central Hub and head to the HR office marked by a quest indicator.

About the author