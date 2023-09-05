‘This is a treasure’: God of War director loves Starfield and can’t stop playing

Starfield has quickly become one of the most popular games, even though it’s still in early access, so much so that even David Jaffe, the director of God of War, can’t stop playing.

There’s nothing better than when you find a game you can’t stop playing because it feels nostalgic, fun, and generally good. And that’s what’s happening with David Jaffe and Bethesda’s interstellar RPG, Starfield.

Even though Starfield went into early access on Friday, Sept. 1, Jaffe has already played Starfield for over 26 hours and is loving every moment too.

I don't THINK I've ever played a game this much in the amount of time it's been out.



I am so LOVING this game SO MUCH. Not sure if it hits us kids of the 70's/80's harder than most (cause of our pop culture) but this is a treasure. Thanks @BethesdaStudios @StarfieldGame @Xbox… pic.twitter.com/i7UNJfULTX — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) September 3, 2023

As Starfield is the first new universe from the masterminds at Bethesda in over 25 years and was officially in development for 10, the hope that Starfield would live up to fan’s expectations has been a hot topic for quite a while. And since the early launch of Starfield, players are loving it more than they expected to.

That’s not to say Starfield is perfect. There have been bugs, performance issues, and complaints about interstellar travel and the map design. But it hasn’t been too bad.

Just like Jaffe, who rated Starfield nine out of 10, many fans enjoy Starfield and find it tough to put down. So much so that they also have play times over 24 hours in such a short time, and are still racking up hours as the days go by.

If someone like Jaffe can call Starfield a treasure and rate it so highly, who knows how much it will blow up when it officially launches this week, on Sept. 6?

