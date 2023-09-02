Starfield fans frustrated with one important missing feature

Starfield is out now in early access, and a large number of players have already flocked to the game. Many of those space explorers have also started conversations about the game in its budding community. However, one of the most prevalent ones is on the game’s map design, or lack thereof, which is currently frustrating many.

Starfield is quite a big game with several features players can get absorbed in. However, with the scale of the game comes issues with navigating some planets and cities. Some players have voiced their grievances with the game’s maps specifically, stating that they aren’t helpful with navigating the game’s confusing cities and planets.

A consistent and repeated example of this is the city of New Atlantis, which, as several players have noted, is quite large and confusing to navigate. Several players have stated that getting to important places like shops without a mission marker is difficult. A notable complaint is from a Reddit post from user u/heart_of_a_daed, who compares the game’s map design to older Bethesda games such as Skyrim. Many players have agreed with the post, with one commenter stating it was likely a stylistic choice “but a poor one.”

Another major complaint is how the game doesn’t have maps for cities in general. Players like Reddit user u/flash246 have complained about the game’s lack of city maps, with New Atlantis being a major source of their grievances yet again. Some players have also noted that community mods will likely be created to resolve the issue if Bethesda doesn’t. Bethesda has yet to comment on these complaints, so it is currently unsure if the maps will change.

Related Starfield hater becomes laughingstock after basic astronomy blunder

Despite these issues, Starfield has received generally positive reviews from critics and fans. And despite the game not being fully out yet, it’s already a peak concurrent player count of over 200,000 concurrent players at the time of writing.

About the author