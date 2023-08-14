Starfield countdown: Exact start time and date for both early and standard access

Use this to plan when you'll start playing the game.

Starfield, one of the most anticipated AAA games of the year, is releasing worldwide on Sept. 5 and on Aug. 31 for those who buy the Constellation Edition.

The Starfield hype is huge and the best part for many is that this game will be available on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re one of the many people waiting to play the game, you better know the exact time and date for Starfield‘s release.

To make your life easier so you can prepare ahead of time, we’ve put Starfield‘s exact release time and date in multiple timezones below, alongside a live countdown.

What time does Starfield early access go live?

Microsoft confirmed the exact start time of Starfield‘s early access in the Xbox store, which will presumably be the same for PC. The release times are as follows:

Aug. 31, 4pm PT (Los Angeles)

Aug. 31, 6pm CT (Austin)

Aug. 31, 7pm ET (New York/Quebec)

Aug. 31, 8pm BRT (São Paulo)

Sept. 1, 12am BST (London)

Sept. 1, 1am CEST (Berlin)

Sept. 1, 9am AEST (Sydney)

The countdown below tells you exactly how many weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds you must wait to play Starfield’s early access.

What time does Starfield standard access go live?

If you didn’t buy the Constellation Edition of Starfield, you’ll have to settle for the worldwide release on Sept. 6. Here are the release dates for it:

Sept. 5, 5pm PT (Los Angeles)

Sept. 5, 7pm CT (Austin)

Sept. 5, 8pm ET (New York/Quebec)

Sept. 5, 9pm BRT (São Paulo)

Sept. 6, 1pm BST (London)

Sept. 6, 2pm CEST (Berlin)

Sept. 6, 10am AEST (Sydney)

If you’re going to play the Standard Edition of Starfield, here’s how many weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds you’ll have to wait for its release.

