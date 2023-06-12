Is Starfield on Xbox Game Pass?

Everyone has their eyes on Starfield following the in-depth look during Starfield Direct on June 11. The game is right around the corner, releasing on September 6, 2023, and with Bethesda owned by Microsoft, many started wondering whether the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s no secret Microsoft has expanded massively in recent years, acquiring a plethora of studios, and there’s no doubt that Bethesda is the crown jewel of their acquisitions so far. With the studio responsible for such gaming giants as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, the deal has been valuable for Xbox Game Pass owners. Bethesda’s games are already on the subscription, so will Starfield follow suit?

Before players got to admire the vastness of Starfield on June 11, Summer Game Fest’s Xbox show also showcased a bunch of other games, most of which will immediately make their way onto the platform. Luckily for Xbox Game Pass enjoyers, the same can be said with Starfield.

Will Starfield be on Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass user, you can start booking some days off work for September 6 and beyond. Starfield will be available on the platform from day one, so you’ll be able to jump into outer space as soon as the game launches. From what we’ve seen so far, there are plenty of gameplay options, so you won’t get bored easily.

Related: Starfield will be locked at 30 FPS on console for one reason

Additionally, those who are Xbox Game Pass members also get access to pre-order content included in the Starfield Standard Edition. This includes a Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mining Pack.

With Starfield now firmly on the horizon, make sure you know everything about the massively-hyped space title with our handy hub filled with Starfield gameplay, trailers, factions, and more.

About the author