Bethesda peeled back the curtain on its upcoming space RPG in the Starfield Direct today, and boy, did they deliver. With plenty of planets to explore, a vast and diverse range of customization options, and an action-packed combat system, Starfield is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated games in its genre, and pre-orders are now open for eager fans.

If you’re anything like us, you’re already trying to throw your money at Bethesda. While the game doesn’t hit digital shelves and storefronts across the globe until Sept. 6, you can lock down your copy of Starfield by pre-ordering it today.

In addition to ensuring you’ve got a copy of the game on launch, pre-ordering also comes with a variety of additional in-game bonuses. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Starfield.

All of Starfield‘s pre-order bonuses

There are three different editions for Starfield: Standard, Premium, and Constellation. Pre-ordering the Standard edition grants players a copy of the game, as well as the Old Mars skin pack, an in-game cosmetic bundle including the following items:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

If you pre-order the Premium Edition upgrade, you’ll gain access to the Old Mars skin pack, as well as the Shattered Space story expansion, the Constellation skin pack (which comes with the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack), early access, and a copy of the game’s digital artbook and soundtrack.

The Constellation Edition can be pre-ordered from Best Buy or the Bethesda Gear Store for $299. It comes with everything the Premium Edition has, in addition to a watch, silver watch case, credit stick with laser-etched game code, and Constellation patch.

How to pre-order Starfield

Players can pre-order Starfield on either PC or Xbox. If you have a Game Pass subscription, you’ll be able to automatically play the game on day one, and you’ll also gain access to all of the pre-order bonuses as long as the subscription is active. Those who don’t have a Game Pass subscription can pre-order Starfield from the Xbox Series X|S store on your console.

To pre-order on PC, players can head either to the Microsoft store or Starfield’s Steam page, log into their accounts, and select which version of the game they’d like to purchase. Depending on which version of the game you order—either the Standard, Premium, or Constellation Edition—you’ll gain access to a variety of bonuses, including skin packs, limited-edition merch, and up to five days of Early Access.

