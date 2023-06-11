How to get Early Access for Starfield

The Starfield showcase made waves across the gaming community today, showing off everything players will be able to do in Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG. From expansive exploration of hundreds of planets to intense gravity-defying combat, this upcoming game aims to be one of the best experiences in its genre of all time.

Starfield is set to launch on Sept. 6, but if you’re anything like us, you’re going to want to play the game as soon as you can. Luckily, there’s a way you can get out ahead of the crowds and jump into Bethesda’s upcoming title with Early Access.

Here’s how you can gain access to Starfield’s Early Access period.

How to play Starfield early

Players will be able to jump into Starfield up to a full five days before the game’s actual launch on Sept. 6, depending on when they purchase the game.

To gain entry to the Starfield’s Early Access period, you’ll need to buy either the Premium Edition or the Constellation Edition of the game. In addition to Early Access, players will receive a number of cool bonuses for purchasing either of these editions.

Starfield’s Premium Edition bonuses

The Premium Edition can be ordered with either physical or digital versions of the game and comes with the following benefits:

Image via Bethesda

Base game

Shattered Space story expansion (upon release)

Up to five days of Early Access

Constellation skin pack

Digital artbook and original soundtrack

Starfield’s Constellation Edition bonuses

Starfield’s Constellation Edition comes with the following additions:

Image via Bethesda

Base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion

Constellation skin pack

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Steelbook display case

Constellation patch

Credit Stick with laser-etched game code

Chronomark watch and case

For more information about Starfield‘s different editions and pre-order bonuses, fans can visit the game’s official website.

