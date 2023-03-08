All the Starfield gameplay, trailers, factions, and details so far

Everything we know about Starfield so far.

Starfield is a highly anticipated single-player RPG coming from Bethesda. From the creators behind Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, Starfield is set to be the studio’s first original creation in over twenty years. After a round of delays, the Starfield franchise is set to begin sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This science fiction-fueled world will see players travel between worlds, align themselves with conflicting factions, customize characters and spaceships, and more. Despite the game’s 25-year development cycle, much is still unknown.

There is still plenty to be revealed by Bethesda in the time leading up to Starfield’s obscured release date. Currently, this is everything we know about Starfield so far.

All Starfield trailers

Starfield was originally announced by Bethesda during E3 2018, though the highly anticipated RPG did not receive its first trailer until several years later. On June 13, 2021, Bethesda released Starfield’s official teaser trailer. Though this trailer did not feature any gameplay, it did heavily stress the game’s grounded science fiction elements, with a special focus on spaceflight, which is expected to be a core gameplay mechanic.

One year later, Starfield released its first glimpse of gameplay during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Here, we were introduced to players’ robot companion, Starfield’s vast customization options, as well as combat, resource gathering, and story elements.

All Starfield factions

Factions will be a major part of Starfield’s story. In the decade prior to the start of Starfield, many factions were involved or impacted by a wide-spanning Colony War that took place between corporations, explorers, pirates, and more. There are currently five known joinable factions in Starfield, which are listed below:

Constellation

Crimson Fleet

Freestar Collective

Ryujin Industries

United Colonies

Constellation

Constellation is the first major group in Starfield players will join and is also the group most prominently featured in the gameplay teaser. This group is entirely dedicated to the exploration of space and the unknown.

United Colonies

The United Colonies are a militaristic faction that seeks to create colonies and spread their idealized society across the universe. As part of the Colony War which predates the start of Starfield, the United Colonies were at odds with the Freestar Collective.

Freestar Collective

The opposing faction to the United Colonies, the Freestar Collective is a similar faction that appears to lean towards isolationism. This faction is spread out across three different star systems.

Crimson Fleet

The Crimson Fleet is a faction of space pirates that antagonize various other factions in Starfleet. For those who want to live out a space pirate fantasy or terrorize the other governing bodies of deep space, this is certainly the faction for you.

Ryujin Industries

Ryujin Industries is a megacorporation in Starfield. This faction has one of the most unique starts to the game, as players will need to actually apply for the job to see if they qualify for a position at Ryujin Industries. From here, players will be able to climb the corporate ladder as a member of the corporation.

Xenofresh Corporation

Perhaps the most outlandish joinable faction, the Xenofresh Corporation began as a profitable fishing company that discovered a fish that can be used as a psychoactive drug. This never-ending party city, known as Neon, is built on top of this lucrative drug with problems sure to arise from their ongoing business ventures.

There are significantly more groups players will not be able to join, but still provide valuable insight into the wider Starfield universe. Potentially as hostiles or quest givers, these are the minor factions in Starfield that are not joinable:

House of Va’ruun

Spacers

Sanctum Universum

Enlightened

Great Serpent Worshippers

Ecliptic Mercenaries

Starfield gameplay

Much is still unknown about Starfield’s gameplay, though our look into the game at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase has soon various elements of Starfield.

Like other Bethesda titles, Starfield offers typical either first-person or third-person combat options, likely with both ranged and melee weapons. Resource gathering will also be an integral part of space and planet exploration, as the player was seen mining iron on an unknown planet with a mining-specific tool.

Uniquely, players will have immense control over the design and function of their space crafts. Players can alter every aspect of their ship, from crew mates to engine placement, it appears that you have complete control over your ship.

The end portion of the showcase also showed thrilling spaceflight combat.

Bethesda also boasts a robust crafting system that will likely be necessary for creating colonies across the alleged 1,000 total planets players can explore.