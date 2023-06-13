Starfield traits: All known traits and what they do

Starfield offers players a staggering amount of customization throughout the game, including a variety of traits that can be selected.

Three traits are chosen during the character creation of Starfield, providing a variety of impacts throughout your playthrough as you explore a universe of over 1,000 planets.

Each has a pro and a con, making weighing up the perfect choice crucial.

Traits are optional and can be permanently removed later in the game, while some cannot combine with each other. For example, you may only have one religion trait and only one faction trait.

Here are all the traits we know are in the game so far, along with the details from what we have seen.

All known Starfield traits

Alien DNA

Dream Home

Empath

Extrovert

Freestar Collective Settler

Hero Worshiped

Introvert

Kid Stuff

Neon Stree Rat

Raised Enlightened

Raised Universal

Serpent’s Embrace

Spaced

Taskmaster

Terra Firma

United Colonies Native

Wanted

Related: 5 things you may have missed from the Starfield Direct trailer

All known effects from Starfield traits

Alien DNA

You volunteered for a controversial experiment that combines alien and human DNA. As a result, you start with a higher health pool and greater endurance, but healing items aren’t as effective.

Dream Home

You own a small house on a peaceful little moon, but it comes with a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank.

Empath

You are deeply connected to the feelings of others. Performing actions your companion likes will result in a temporary increase in combat effectiveness. But performing actions they don’t like will have the precise opposite effect.

Extrovert

You’re a people person. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when adventuring alone. (Can’t be combined with introvert.)

Freestar Collective Settler

You gain access to special Freestar Collective dialogue options and better rewards from some missions given by the faction. But crime bounty towards other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)

Related: All Starfield ship customization details so far

Hero Worshiped

A big fan to keep you cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve earned the attention of an annoying “Adoring Fan” who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he’ll give you gifts.

Introvert

You really need your alone time. You have more endurance when adventuring alone, but less when adventuring with other human companions. (Can’t be combined with Extrovert.)

Kid Stuff

Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But 10 percent of all money you earn is deducted automatically and sent to them.

Neon Street Rat

Still got love for the streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You grew up on the mean streets of Neon. You gain access to special dialogue options and better rewards from some missions on Neon. Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased. (Can’t be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)

Raised Enlightened

You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. You gain a significant discount at the organization store but lose access to Sanctum Universum store. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)

Raised Universal

You grew up as a member of the Sanctum Universum. You gain a significant discount at the church store but lose access to the Enlightened store. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait,)

Serpent’s Embrace

Snake, rattle and roll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You grew up worshiping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and endurance, but health and endurance are lowered if you don’t continue jumping regularly, like an addiction. (Can’t be combined with any other religion trait.)

Spaced

Your body has become acclimated to space. Health and endurance are increased when in space but decreased when on the surface. (Can’t be combined with Terra Firma.)

Wanted

The full description for the Wanted trait in Starfield is not known, though we’ve been told you receive a damage buff when health is low. Mercenaries will, however, randomly appear and attack you.

About the author