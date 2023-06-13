How many planets are in Starfield?

There's just so much out there.

A big, beautiful galaxy awaits players when Starfield launches in early Sep. 2023, and the sheer size and scope of the explorable universe is truly something to behold. Exploring every corner of the galaxy might truly be impossible.

In Starfield, players will be able to acquire and fully equip their own starship before exploring the vast galaxy filled with planets, moons, space stations, and much more. But how much is truly out there?

The answer might just overwhelm you.

All known planets in Starfield, so far

While an exact figure isn’t available, Todd Howard said there are “over 1000 worlds to explore,” during the Starfield Direct showcase on June 12. Howard has also said that these 1000 worlds are spread out across roughly 100 or more different systems.

There are six planets in the Porrima system, for example, with 15 different moons spread out across those six planets. When looking at planets within a system, you will be able to see which are important to the story or to a mission, as well as what resources they feature.

Many of these planets were developed by using procedural generation that put different terrain, atmospheres, wildlife, and resources on the surface. After that’s done, the team goes and adds handmade elements like outposts, research stations, facilities, and other sources of content so that each planet has something for players to do or explore.

How do you travel to different planets in Starfield?

In Starfield, players will be able to jump from system to system using their starship’s “gravdrive.” Traveling to more distant systems will consume more fuel, and you will need to upgrade your ship and your skills to jump to the most distant ones.

When you’ve selected a planet, you can either choose a specific landing spot or “fast travel to known locations.”

