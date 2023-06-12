Starfield Direct revealed a ton of new information on June 11, with Bethesda’s upcoming AAA title grabbing everyone’s attention—us included. With its September 6 release date closer than ever, more and more players are wondering how to pre-order Starfield.

Like every major release in gaming, Starfield’s pre-order will feature some bonuses, depending on which version you aim to get. There are four different Starfield editions, and each of them has extra content for fans to enjoy.

The Standard Edition has the base game, obviously, and three in-game items. If you’re looking for a little extra, you can go for Digital Premium Edition, which has the Shattered Space Story expansion, up to five days of early access, an artbook, soundtrack, and more.

Starfield will offer a massive adventure through the final frontier. Image via Bethesda.

If you want to get fancy, however, you might want to go for Premium Edition or Constellation Edition. The latter features the Constellation Patch and a sweet-looking Chronomark Watch, and more.

All in all, there are plenty of editions for every gamer out there. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass user, you will have access to Starfield with the day of release, and you’ll also receive the pre-order bonuses included in the Standard Edition.

With all that sorted, let’s jump into how you can pre-order the upcoming Bethesda production.

How to pre-order any Starfield edition

Securing your own copy of Starfield couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is to jump onto Bethesda’s official website. From there you will be able to buy any Edition you want.

Should you go for any version besides the Standard one, you will have the opportunity to embark into infinity and beyond a few days before September 6.

