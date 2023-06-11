Starfield’s different versions and their bonuses, explained

Starfield is Bethesda’s and Mircosoft’s heavy hitter release this fall, and after seeing a showcase of the scale and offerings within the game during the Xbox Games Showcase, players are itching to start exploring the depths of over 1,000 planets. But if you want to get the most out of the game or are a long-time Bethesda fan, there are several different versions of the game to look into.

From character generation that looks like it will allow everyone to craft the perfect persona to shipbuilding and space battles, there is plenty of content that has me, a Bethesda skeptic, pumped to give the game a try.

In addition to things like early access to the game and a steelbook cover, each version of Starfield offers a variety of in-game bonuses and even some fancy physical items as well. So whether you plan to grab the game digitally or physically, here is what you can expect from the different editions across all available platforms.

Starfield’s different editions, bonuses, and more, compared

Every edition of Starfield comes with a few of the same pre-order bonuses. Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get access to those bonuses at any point if they download the game.

It is when you get into the individual options, and physical variations, that things start to change.

All Starfield Standard Edition details

The base version of Starfield that will be available everywhere. Image via Bethesda.

Starfield base game

Base pre-order bonuses (Old Mars Skin Pack)

This is the version of the game Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to at launch.

All Starfield Digital Premium Edition details

Bethesda’s step up from Starfield’s base game offering. Image via Bethesda.

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (post-launch content)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

All Starfield Digital Premium Edition Upgrade details

Some additional bonuses for Starfield’s Digital Premium Edition, even for upgrades. Image via Bethesda.

Shattered Space Story Expansion (post-launch content)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

This is an upgrade you can purchase on digital storefronts if you already own the physical version of Starfield’s base game and you want to get access to these additional bonuses.

All Starfield Physical Premium Edition Upgrade details

Starfield offers a few physical goods in a premium edition. Image via Bethesda.

Shattered Space Story Expansion (post-launch content)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

Steelbook display case (from select retailers)

Constellation Patch (from select retailers)

This is a version of Starfield you can purchase at physical retailers that will provide digital bonuses for the game and collector items. It does not come with a copy of Starfield’s base game, meaning you will need to purchase a digital or physical copy as well to use the added content.

All Starfield Physical Constellation Edition details

A look at everything offered in Starfield’s biggest edition. Image via Bethesda.

Starfield base game Credit Stick with Laser-Etched game code This is a digital download code for the game.

Shattered Space Story Expansion (post-launch content)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

Steelbook display case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case Watch offers limited connectivity to phones and is not touch-screen.



This is a version of Starfield you can purchase at physical retailers that will provide digital bonuses for the game and collector items. It does come with a digital copy of Starfield’s base game.

