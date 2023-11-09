Forget Netherbrain, this is Baldur’s Gate 3’s real final boss

Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed full of iconic characters, and especially bosses, that can make life living hell for the unprepared player. The preparations, however, can themselves be a boss.

Certain Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim the item management system, especially when transferring items between characters, is the real boss of BG3.

“I wish we could see everyone’s inventory in camp,” reads the title of a popular Reddit thread in the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, describing the game’s management system as “the real final boss.” The post describes how players need to constantly swap party members in and out just so they could access their inventories. The items are always tied to a particular character carrying them except for when you put them in a joint stash, and keeping track of each individual item can prove difficult.

Though there may be a mod for this exact feature according to the original post, it seems like this was an oversight on Larian’s behalf. And some of the replies seem to agree, with one saying that item management is their only complaint about the game. The user also added that it’d be great to have the option to name backpacks after the items you’re storing in them, making the whole tracking process much more intuitive.

Though many of the replies went over the game’s management as purely a technicality and frustration, one user remarked how it causes them genuine sadness as they have to tell their characters to stay in camp. “Companions’ dialog when you ask them to sit tight makes me feel bad,” they said.

There’s a lot to keep track of. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

And they’re not exaggerating. I’ve had more than a few situations where telling Gale that he has to stay behind while we all go on happy adventuring has produced a tear or two. The characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are perhaps its most notable feature, and they will likely serve as examples of writing quality to other gaming studios.

Larian Studios has been releasing patch after patch, some more striking than others, improving the game since launch. The game frequently tops Steam’s best-selling list and has hundreds of thousands of players tuning in months after release. Seeing Larian add a new feature like better item management or backpack naming wouldn’t be a surprise, and would enhance the game’s already massive content library.