Baldur’s Gate 3 physical release will come with the newest updates

Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse says the physical Xbox Series X/S version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will include the latest patch on the disc, and hopefully so will the physical PlayStation 5 version.

Earlier this month, Baldur’s Gate 3 received its fourth major patch, but it came with the unfortunate side effect of introducing new bugs to the game’s third act. Fortunately, Larian has fixed these issues with Patch 5, which it has scheduled for this week. It’ll also address a complaint fans had with Astarion’s kisses, allowing everyone’s favorite vampire to properly make out with people rather than give them a quick peck on the lips.

We're aiming to release Patch 5 this week, which fixes the eternally-active acts of thefts & violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch. It also fixes Astarion's little kisses, and more! pic.twitter.com/APRAPdSouN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 27, 2023

This doesn’t mean the physical release nor the Xbox version will be dropping this week. In fact, Larian still hasn’t provided an exact release date yet, but it plans to make the announcement during The Game Awards 2023 on Dec. 7. However, anyone picking up a physical copy can relax knowing they won’t need to install the latest update; it’ll already be there on the disc.

The Xbox retail version, which plays across 3 discs, will ship with Patch 5 on disc. Which is really good news. These things have lead times, as you know. Working on the exact version for PlayStation 5. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 27, 2023

Douse’s tweet seems to suggest that only the Xbox Series X/S version is slated to include Patch 5, but it sounds like Larian is working to ensure the physical PS5 version will include it too. When asked by a fan what the approximate install size for the digital Xbox version will be, Douse admitted they didn’t know but this info will be shared later.

Not yet actually, will update later — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 27, 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available on PC and PS5 for months now, but only as a digital download. Aside from being able to play the game via multiple discs and on Xbox, the physical edition comes with extra merchandise. Larian has also promised that it won’t be a limited release so there’s no need to pay scalpers more than what it’s worth to get a copy.