Baldur’s Gate 3 devs assure fans they can get a copy of the Deluxe Edition without scalpers

With developer and publisher Larian Studios announcing the release of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition for next year, the company also urged fans not to get their copies of the upcoming game edition from scalpers while assuring that stock “is holding steady.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke tweeted about the status of the upcoming Deluxe Edition. He pointed out that it is not a limited edition and “there won’t be stock scarcity.”

Just FYI the Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window, so if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won’t be stock scarcity. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 21, 2023

“Just FYI the Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window,” Vincke wrote. “So, if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won’t be stock scarcity.”

The gaming market has been in a situation nowadays where scalpers do their usual business of getting stocks and re-selling those at a much higher price. Vincke’s call to the fans to get their stocks from legit sellers follows the reports on August about the Collector’s Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, where some stocks were priced at more than $1,000 on some sites, such as eBay.

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will begin shipping in Q1 2024. This will be released for all the game’s platforms, namely for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will include a bunch of physical goodies for players, such as the physical copy of the game for the chosen platform, a deluxe edition box, World Map, Mind Flayer poster, two patches, 32 stickers, and three discs of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s original soundtrack.