Best Baldur’s Gate 3 merch to flaunt your fandom

You might need to do a little bit of searching to get the best stuff.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to be one of the most entertaining adventure games to be released this year, and with Larian providing limited options for merchandise, players are on their own when it comes to finding the perfect way to showcase their love of the game.

While there are some items that players can get exclusively from Larian, if you want to get some of the best BG3 merchandise, you’ll likely need to be willing to do some searches around marketplaces like Etsy where smaller, unofficial options are on display. Buying merchandise is a very personal experience, but our hope is that with this list of items, there’s a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition is absolutely loaded with goodies, and its the only official merch you’ll find for the game. Image via Larian Studios

It might not be in stock, but it’s definitely something that should be on the top of any fan’s wishlist. While most people that are fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 likely already have the game itself, the memorabilia in the collector’s edition is nothing to scoff at.

Highlighted by a diorama of a battle between a Drow and a Mind Flayer, this collector’s set also includes a bunch of smaller fun trinkets like a cloth map of Faerûn, Mind Flayer tadpole keyring, and a set of Dungeons & Dragons-style character sheets for the game’s origin characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 mug

Etsy is a wonderful place to find unofficial fan-made merchandise for various games, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is no different. One of the first things that stood out to me were these mugs that really make you feel like you’re in Faerûn.

If these beer mugs aren’t your speed, continuing a search through Etsy could lead you to a different drinking vessel that you might fancy a little bit more. I enjoy this one specifically because it clearly shows off your BG3 fandom and makes you look like you’re in an old-timey pub.

It’s worth noting that anytime you’re looking through Etsy, you should look at reviews before making any purchases to ensure that you’re working with a vendor that will do a good job.

Baldur’s Gate 3 class brooches

Some of my personal favorite aesthetics in BG3 are the icons for each class in the game, and these metal brooches are one way that you can show off how much you love your favorite class.

Just like with the mugs, there are numerous other vendors that sell these types of pins and different art styles. So don’t use my advice as a hard rule to follow. Think of these more as broad suggestions for where to start your search.

Baldur’s Gate 3 shirts and apparel

Larian hasn’t started selling any officially licensed Baldur’s Gate 3 shirts, but as you might imagine, there are countless unofficial across websites like Etsy, Redbubble, TeePublic, and Amazon. The coolest ones that I’ve seen so far are from a shop that takes a cartoonish spin on various companions.

These shirt designs are just as adorably cute as they are boldly heroic. The aesthetic comes across as what we might expect from a Cute but Deadly spin on Baldur’s Gate 3 companions.

About the author