A lot of games nowadays arrive on Microsoft’s paid subscription service Xbox Game Pass at launch, and as the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 nears, fans have been wondering if the RPG title will follow suit.

The Xbox Game Pass features a catalog of over 100 games for PC and Xbox consoles and allows subscribers to play these games for no additional cost as long as they’re still part of the online library and the subscription is active.

Find out if Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass ahead of its launch at the beginning of August 2023.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be added to Xbox Game Pass at launch. There could be numerous reasons for Larian Studios and Microsoft not adding the game at launch right away, but it’s most likely because Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t releasing for Xbox consoles anytime soon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is releasing for PC on Aug. 3 and the PlayStation 5 version will be released later on Sept. 6. Not launching it for Xbox consoles might have killed the possibility of adding the game to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Related: How to preload Baldur’s Gate 3

But, that doesn’t mean that Baldur’s Gate 3 will never be added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Larian Studios confirmed in February 2023 that an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is in development, but it got delayed due to struggles in making the splitscreen co-op feature work on the Xbox Series X/S.

The game will likely make its way into Xbox Game Pass after Larian Studios release the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 down the road.

About the author