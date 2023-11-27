Baldur’s Gate 3 devs are aware of Act 3 bugs following Patch 4—and they have a plan to fix them

Larian Studios announced today that it is looking to drop Patch Five in Baldur’s Gate 3 this week, and among the fixes are issues that seemed to be incidentally added to the game during the previous patch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Four released at the beginning of the month, on Nov. 2, and following its release, some players reported issues with the game slowing down, especially in the campaign’s later parts.

Those who have been stealing and vandalizing have been having a tough time since Patch Four’s release. Image via Larian Studios

Posting to Twitter, Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse noted that the upcoming patch this week will be a hefty one, and the team will share more news soon. “Patch 5 is *a lot* and we’re getting ready to talk about it,” Douse said. “For now, we caught the nasty bug causing slowdowns and the good news is: it’s fixed in Patch 5! That, and so much more, is cooking for this week.”

In a statement Larian released to IGN, the developer said that this bug was introduced after the team added a fix that prevented Scrying Eyes from instantly alerting guards whenever players snuck around Moonrise Towers.

“This fix had the unintended consequence of causing unnoticed thefts and acts of vandalism to remain stuck forever within the ‘did anyone see me’ pipeline, rather than timing out and moving on, as is intended. Essentially, your dungeon master—in a real-world sense—constantly thinks about the acts of theft and violence the player keeps doing, without ever moving on or verbalizing them,” Douse said. This led to the game being “bogged down” for many players the more they stole or vandalized, making Act Three practically unplayable in some instances.

Larian hasn’t yet announced exactly when Patch Five will release, but they are quick to post on social media to reveal how and when changes will come. Look out for more Twitter posts by Larian and the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account in the next few days for more info.