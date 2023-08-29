Baldur’s Gate 3’s next patch begins ‘journey’ towards better character epilogues

Despite the fact that the game has been out for less than a month, Larian Studios today announced a second patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 that is “right around the corner.”

The first Baldur’s Gate 3 patch came just four days ago, but frankly, we’re not surprised to see that a second is imminent. It’s clear within the first couple minutes of the game that the developers are feverishly passionate about the project.

Larian Studios announced in a tweet on Aug. 29 that the second patch will include major performance improvements, tweaks/changes to the game, and perhaps most importantly, the beginning of their “journey” towards implementing feedback from players regarding the Origin Characters’ epilogues.

Screenshot via Twitter.

The two primary complaints from fans of the game so far have been regarding performance optimization in the second and third acts of the game, as well as a feeling that certain Companions received lackluster endings. We’re not going to go into specifics in order to avoid spoilers, but it won’t be difficult for you to find these complaints online.

From the sound of it, Larian Studios is certainly listening to their player base, as they are immediately addressing the most discussed shortcomings. What is not quite so clear is how exactly they will actually address the epilogue issues.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: First patch fixes romance scenes for short kings

Changing endings sounds simple enough, until you consider the massive amount of work that voice actors put forth in creating Baldur’s Gate 3. It is highly unlikely that Larian Studios will be calling all Companion actors back into the studio to don motion capture suits simply for a patch, so they may have to rely on dialogue that has already been recorded.

Conversely, they may have an easier time relying on the voice of Amelia Tyler—the narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, Larian can tweak every characters’ ending with only one voice actor, and they won’t need any motion capture data, either.

We won’t know for certain what the developer’s plans are until at least the next patch, which does not yet have a release date. That said, don’t be surprised if it happens before the PS5 release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Sep 6. Even then, it will certainly be a multi-patch journey—we shouldn’t get our hopes up about receiving new endings just yet.

About the author