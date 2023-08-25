Baldur’s Gate 3’s first patch fixes romance for short kings among 1,000 other adjustments

Larian Studios has released the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 that addresses over 1,000 bugs, including a huge romance fix for short kings.

Players who chose races like dwarves and halflings in their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough may have felt short-changed when sparking romance with a companion, as the difference in size resulted in some awkward scenes.

Animation changes now ensure that kissing scenes ensure that “physical contact is made properly” while accounting for shorter races and kisses that may occur on uneven ground.

Larian Studios provided a full list of the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes, though you should be warned that some entries may provide spoilers for certain points in the campaign.

Romance fixes were a main part of the patch notes, which also provided a fix for Shadowheart’s romance scene in Act Three not playing, Lae’zel’s underwear now more accurately reflecting the color of dye used, and a fix to the modesty filter not working on the Dragonborn race.

Players have also been promised that the second patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 is “right around the corner” and will “feature significant performance improvements”.

Larian Studios also shared more stats from the adventures of players, with over 200,000 hours played in Baldur’s Gate 3 since launch—which is over 22,000 years.

The most popular class choice is Paladin, with the least-used being Cleric. Humans and Elves are the most selected race, while Dwarf, Gnome, Githyanki, and Halfling are the least selected—with it noted that the four races would create a “rad metal band”.

All updates will be applied to the PlayStation 5 launch on Sept. 6 and for Xbox when Baldur’s Gate 3 eventually releases on the Microsoft consoles.

