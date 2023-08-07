Baldur’s Gate 3: All characters and voice actors in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is big, and we mean ridiculously big. Developer Larian Studios claims it takes anywhere between 75 and 100 hours to beat for casual players, but there are around 174 hours of cutscenes alone if you’re an absolute completionist. You’ll meet hundreds of unique characters along your journey and each one has a talented voice actor behind them.

The main character list includes some big names you’ll almost certainly be familiar with. If you’re going through the game at your own pace and come across a voice you’ve heard before, you’re probably asking yourself who voiced them. Thankfully, we have the full list of characters and voice actors below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 main characters and voice actors

The character you’ll probably hear the most throughout your journey is the Narrator, and you might recognize her voice. Amelia Tyler voices Malady in Divinity: Original Sin II and Hecate in Hades II. She’s definitely not a huge name, but her distinct voice plays a crucial role in BG3.

If you’re a fan of The Witcher, you might also recognize Bhaal’s voice. The Lord of Murder is played by none other than Doug Cockle, the man behind Geralt of Rivia. While Cockle is most notable for his role in The Witcher, he also appeared in the acclaimed World War II television series Band of Brothers and lent his voice to characters in Dying Light 2: Stay Human and The DioField Chronicle.

I wouldn’t say no to some playful biting as long as he doesn’t get ahead of himself. Image via Larian Studios Another big video game voice actor in BG3 is Neil Newbon, who voices charming vampire-elf Astarion. Newbon’s voice can be heard in Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil Village, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and many more. He even made a brief appearance in the British hospital soap opera Holby City. Clearly a man of many talents.

"I want pictures of the player character." Image via Larian Studios Perhaps the most notable voice actor in BG3 is J.K. Simmons. Almost instantly recognizable, he voices General Ketheric Thorm. A warhammer-wielding commander, his husky voice plays an important role in the story. Simmons is a big-name Hollywood actor known for films like Whiplash, Spider-Man, and Juno. He's a versatile actor and that shines through in BG3. Boris Johnson's emo phase. Image via Larian Studios Yet another voice you might recognize is Lord Enver Gortash. A scruffy-haired politician (who was apparently raised by a devil), this polarizing character is voiced by Jason Isaacs. Isaacs is probably most notable as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, but he's played almost countless roles throughout the years.

The full list of main characters and voice actors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Character Voice actor Narrator Amelia Tyler Alfira Rebecca Hanssen Arabella Charlotte Sparey Aradin Ash Rizi Astarion Neil Newbon Cal Nathan Collins Demir George Naylor Derryth Bonecloak Kate O’Rourke Dror Ragzlin Adam Diggle Gale Tim Downie General Ketheric Thorm J.K. Simmons Glut Matt Addis Halsin Dave Jones Jaheira Tracy Wiles Karlach Samantha Béart Lae’zel Devora Wilde Lord Enver Gortash Jason Isaacs Minsc Matthew Merce Minthara Emma Gregory Nere Joseph Capp Orin the Red Maggie Robertson Rolan George Taylor Sazza Holly-Marie Michael Shadowheart Jennifer English Tra-an Oliver Cudbill Volo Stephen Hogan Wyll Lanre Malaolu

