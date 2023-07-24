One veteran Twitch streamer has their own NPC in Baulder’s Gate 3

But you'll immediately regret it if you ever talk to them.

Baulder’s Gate 3 is set to release next week on Aug. 3, and in anticipation of the game, Larian Studios has spoiled one NPC that you can expect to see in the game who might be familiar to a lot of fans.

Naaber is a character that Baulder’s Gate associate writing lead Chrystal Ding says was “intentionally written to be incredibly annoying,” and anyone who has spent enough time on Twitch will quickly recognize that the character’s voice is that of popular variety streamer CohhCarnage.

You certainly won't regret running into @CohhCarnage in Baldur's Gate 3! Why ever would you regret running into @CohhCarnage in Baldur's Gate 3? Meet Naaber.



Known for playing an array of single-player adventure RPGs, Carnage has been on the Baulder’s Gate 3 bandwagon. And with his own irritating character in the game, players can interact with CohhCarnage in ways they never could before.

“The game gives you an incredible amount of freedom,” Ding said. “So if in real life, you met CohhCarnage in the street, you could decide to push him in the river. In the game, if you meet CohhCarnage in the street, you can push in the river.”

It’s probably for the best to avoid Naaber if you see the blonde-haired adventurer in the game. According to Ding, he will follow you around endlessly and never shut his mouth. Even if you throw him in the river, he will get back out and find you. And apparently, not even killing him will get him to shut his trap.

“You can kill him and he still won’t stop talking,” she said.

Watching a spoiler video on his stream yesterday, CohhCarnage was grinning ear-to-ear and laughing as he saw how his role-play work turned out. It’s unclear exactly when and where you’ll find Naaber in Baulder’s Gate 3, but be wary of approaching him; you might regret what you’ve started.

