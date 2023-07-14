Is the Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition worth it?

The release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC is quickly approaching, and players still yet to pick up their version of the game might need some help deciding which edition to buy. More specifically, players want to know if the Digital Deluxe Edition is worth the extra money or if the Standard Edition will suffice.

The Standard Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will cost $60 on PC and $70 on PlayStation 5, the latter of which is becoming more common with AAA games. Comparatively, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $80 and will include several bits of in-game content to give players a slight head-start in their journey. Naturally, with the extra money associated with the Digital Deluxe Edition, players are curious whether they should spend the added dough or stick with the base price.

If you want to know what’s included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 and whether or not it’s worth picking up, read on.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Deluxe Edition contents

The Digital Deluxe Edition works slightly differently depending on if you’re on PC or PS5. PC users that purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of its new launch date on Aug. 3 will automatically be upgraded to the Digital Deluxe Edition at no extra cost. But those that purchase the game after Aug. 3 on PCwill have to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition at its regular $80 price tag.

PS5 users can choose to purchase any of the available editions through the PS Store. You can see exactly what’s included with the Digital Deluxe Edition below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 base game

72-hour Early Access to Act 1*

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme

Treasures from Rivellon Pack Mask of the Shapeshifter Cape of the Red Prince Lute of the Merryweather Bard Needle of the Outlaw Rogue Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Adventurer’s Pouch (extra camp supplies and potions)

Digital OST (soundtrack)

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

There are three editions for Baldur’s Gate 3, the Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s. | Image via Larian Studios

The one stipulation with the Digital Deluxe Edition is the 72-hour Early Access period. PC players who want to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition won’t be able to access Baldur’s Gate 3 three days in advance. Instead you will have to hop in with on Aug. 3.

As for PS5 users, those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to play three days early, starting on Sept. 3. The full release for PS5 is on Sept. 6, which is when when everyone who bought the Standard Edition can play.

Obviously, the 72-hour Early Access period is a major selling point for the Digital Deluxe Edition. If you’re a PC player, I recommend you save $20 and not purchase the upgraded edition. Stick with the base $60 price tag, as you’re not getting three days of early access, and the rest of the Digital Deluxe Edition’s contents are not worth $20, in my opinion.

While the Adventurer’s Pouch and Treasure from the Rivellon Pack are nice additions, I don’t believe they warrant an extra $20. Of course, if you’re a superfan of Larian Studios or Baldur’s Gate in general, then the added content might be worth it to you in the long run. For most PC fans, though, I recommend simply sticking with the Standard Edition.

As for PS5 owners, the Digital Deluxe Edition is absolutely worth it to those who can’t wait to play Baldur’s Gate 3. Three days of early access is a solid incentive to pick up this edition, as are the in-game packs. Still, if you’re a newcomer to the franchise, or unsure if you will like Baldur’s Gate 3, the Standard Edition is perfectly adequate for your needs.

