Does Baldur’s Gate 3 support cross-platform play?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest titles releasing in the second half of 2023, and its PC release date was just moved up to Aug. 3. With the release date being so close, many players are frantically trying to figure out if the game will support crossplay or not.

Crossplay is a major feature in the video game industry today, as it allows players from across various platforms to party up and play their favorite games together. In a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, crossplay is more important than ever, as it supports up to four-player co-op and LAN multiplayer. Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay.

Will there be crossplay support in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately Baldur’s Gate 3 may not support crossplay | Image via Larian Studios.

Unfortunately, developer Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will not feature any form of crossplay at launch. This means that when the PlayStation 5 version launches in early September, PS5 and PC players can’t party up together.

However, if you are on PC, there is a small form of crossplay available. Crossplay will work between users on Steam and GOG, and between Windows and Mac users. While it’s not a huge win, it will at least give PC players some flexibility in who they are able to play with.

Cross-platform progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Some good news is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will fully support cross-platform progression when it launches on both PC and PS5. This means that players can access their saves regardless of what platform they choose to play on.

The details surrounding this feature are murky right now, but it will likely involve players creating a Larian Studios account and then uploading their saves to the cloud. Then, when they go to access their saves on a different platform, they can simply grab them from the cloud when they login to their account.

Of course, if you want to take advantage of cross-platform progression, you need to buy two copies of Baldur’s Gate 3, one for PC and one for PS5. This isn’t ideal for most players but could be useful for those with a different system in two separate locations.

That’s all we currently know about crossplay and cross-platform progression in Baldur’s Gate 3. As the game’s release date draws closer, we should hear more details about how the features will work and if crossplay will arrive in the future.

