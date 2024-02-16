Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 update notes: Unique kisses, new animations and ‘fixes galore’

The Baldur’s Gate 3 siren has sounded as Patch 6 has dropped, and we have the full briefing detailing every new change made by Larian Studios for you BG3 fans.

Four months after the epic Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 5 dropped, a new set of patch notes are here to describe in glorious detail every new feature and change in BG3 Update 6.

After reading the Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 6 notes, it seems that love is definitely in the air with this one because it ties into Valentine’s Day, as promised, but also injects a staggering plethora of gameplay fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and honestly, so much more. Let’s go.

Everything included in Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Patch 6 update (Feb. 16)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Better kissing

It’s very telling of the type of game Baldur’s Gate 3 is when the first headline feature is about perfecting the act of planting a big one on your significant other’s lips. That’s how committed the developer is to honing its craft and making sure even the tiniest of details are faultless—which is a tough task when it comes to kissing.

Animations make the world feel more alive

It would be an insult to suggest that BG3’s world of the Forgotten Realms is stagnant, boring, and unanimated. However, Larian Studios believe this is the case as it has updated campfire animations to give characters unique motions and gestures, making the world around you feel as engrossing and engaging as possible.

Larian Studios continue to listen to the fans

Along with ignoring microtransactions and foregoing other frustrating practices, the community has fallen in love with BG3 and the team due to how dedicated Larian is to listening to its fans.

In the patch notes, it has this to say, “We’ve fixed a deluge of player-reported issues (Shield Bash fans, rejoice!), and made several tweaks and improvements to the game.”

Your main character’s dialogue is prioritized if multiple people are speaking, changes to Honour Mode, tweaks to how different bosses behave, tweaks to how you dismiss a companion when trying to recruit a new one, improved cinematics, and amendments to the saving system.

Hundreds of improvements

I’m not exaggerating when I say that Update 6 has a list of changes so big that even Santa’s naughty and nice list wouldn’t be able to compete.

If you want to see the monstrous list for yourself, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Update 6 patch notes are available to view in their entirety.

Two big warnings though: Number one, they contain spoilers, so be wary, and number two, it’s literally several thousand words long—so get a hot drink ready!