Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release could be coming sooner than expected

Larian will focus on it after the PlayStation 5 version is out.

Some battlements that adorn the sea-faring side of the city of Baldur's Gate in Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3 might arrive on Xbox Series X|S in the next couple of months, according to Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke.

This is excellent news for every Xbox player who wants to play Baldur’s Gate 3. The RPG was initially set to release on Xbox in 2024 due to a parity issue involving the split-screen on Xbox Series S, but Larian found a solution for that on Aug. 24 after meeting with Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox.

“[Baldur’s Gate 3 could release for Xbox] between September and November… so, as fast as we can honestly,” Vincke said in an interview with IGN on Aug. 30. Larian is currently focusing on the PlayStation 5 release, which is scheduled for Sept. 6, but as soon as the PS5 port is out and the developers finish patching the PC port, the focus will shift over to the Xbox version.

Vincke told IGN that the Xbox Series X version was in “good shape” the last time he checked and that Larian is close to finishing it, at least from a content and technical point of view.

Larian probably wants to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox as soon as it can while people are still fascinated with the game. The PC version has gained a ton of recognition since it left early access on Aug. 3 and console players want to give it a go as well.

There’s also the fact that a lot of other games are set to release in the coming months, including Starfield on Aug. 31, and players could shift over to them and leave Baldur’s Gate 3 to the wayside.

