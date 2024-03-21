Will there be a Baldur’s Gate 4? Everything Larian has said about a potential BG3 sequel

Despite releasing with an incredible amount of content and replayability potential, the RPG-genre defining Baldur’s Gate 3 has been so well received that players are eagerly anticipating whatever Larian Studios does next.

Larian honed its turn-based RPG craft with the critically acclaimed Divinity series, and when the time came to do what they do best with Dungeons & Dragons, they put together a masterpiece in Baldur’s Gate 3, creating one of the most heavily awarded, well reviewed, and highest-selling games of all time. So of course fans of the game want to know what the studio has planned next.

Sadly though, fans may not like the answer they’ve gotten.

Will there be a sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3 or DLC?

Don’t take him away from me. Image via Larian Studios

At a Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 panel, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke shocked fans when he revealed that Larian Studios is not planning to develop a sequel to or release any DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3. According to Vincke, Larian plans to move away entirely from the Dungeons and Dragons IP and work on something new.

If DLC or a sequel is to be made, it appears Larian Studios will not be the one making it, which leads to another simple question: Will there even be a sequel or major expansion if Larian isn’t involved? Considering what a financial success the game has been, Wizards of the Coast could potentially pass the duties off to another developer, though it’s unclear if the dedicated fanbase of Baldur’s Gate 3 would follow along.

As for Larian Studios, their next project could take them back to the Divinity series, which has been around since 2002 but really took off with the releases of Original Sin and Original Sin 2 in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Now with the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 propelling them forward, a return to their own IP, or even the creation of a new one, would certainly be met with high expectations from fans.

