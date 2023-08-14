Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you let the Emperor evolve you in BG3?

Throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be posed with choices whether to embrace or reject your Illithid powers. No choice is more important, however, than whether or not you accept the Emperor’s tadpole and allow him to evolve your character.

The Emperor, like only a few other Mind Flayers, does not share the same goal as his brethren. Instead, the Emperor seeks to control the Absolute. This Mind Flayer is certainly an untrustworthy character, as it originally appears as your Dream Guardian. Once the creature’s true form becomes known, you will be met with a difficult decision.

What happens if you let the Emperor evolve you in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you accept the Emperor’s tadpole and accept the Evolution he offers, you will go through a massive change that will last the rest of the game. The Astral-Touched tadpole will give you access to a wider amount of Illithid abilities. These abilities include the likes Counterspell, Beast Shape, Fracture Psyche, and much more. You will also gain expertise in Charisma, all for basically free, if you don’t count the physical cost.

Accepting the Astral-Touched tadpole will cause your character to grow visible black veins all across your face and body. The majority of your party will also disapprove of your decision, though you can urge others to enhance their Illithid powers as well by similarly accepting the advanced tadpole.

You can also choose to reject the tadpole initially but keep it in your inventory. Once it is in your inventory, you can choose to consume the tadpole at any point in the future.

Should you accept the Astral-Touched Tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The decision to consume the Astral-Touched tadpole in Baldur’s Gate 3 entirely depends on your character and playthrough. Personally, I rejected the tadpole as I decided to roll a by-the-book lawful good character. If you are interested in advanced your Illithid skill tree however, then I highly recommend partaking in the eldritch worm.

While consuming the tadpole will result in an irreversible physical change to your character, it will not directly impact the ending you receive.

