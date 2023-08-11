Baldur’s Gate 3 players love the game so much they want to pay Larian even more

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finding themselves in an alien situation where they feel they have ripped off Larian Studios by underpaying for the hit-title.

The turn-based RPG has enjoyed an incredibly successful launch, taking just three days to break into Steam’s all-time top 10 for concurrent players, and is being tipped by many as a Game of the Year contender.

After years in early access, the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has provided players with a wealth of content to explore, with the variety of in-game choices, classes, and dice rolls making replayability extremely high.

Baldur’s Gate 3 also steered clear of the modern go-to strategy for games of microtransactions and additional content locked behind a paywall, which has earned them further praise.

Taking to Reddit, one player praised Larian Studios for being the “utterly transparent bosses of video gaming” and stated they would donate the game to a friend in order to hand the developers more money.

They were not alone in their thoughts, with another post suggesting Larian Studios should reconsider their stance on DLC by using the same engine and providing no other content besides a new map and quests, which would still be worth the additional payout.

It’s unlikely that Larian Studios will change its practices to provide more paid-for content, but the fact players think it should be getting more money from them is a testament to the fantastic work it has done creating Baldur’s Gate 3.

