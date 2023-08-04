Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise devs for leaving out one annoying feature

After 10 long years of playing Baldur’s Gate 2, finally, Baldur’s Gate 3 is here. The game rolled out on Aug. 3 and it’s already popping off on Twitch. The characters, the storyline, the atmosphere—it all feels charming and engrossing. But that’s not all, BG3 players are praising the devs for leaving out one annoying, yet popular feature.

In the modern gaming world, it’s normal to have in-game purchases to generate more profit. Live-service games can still cost you anywhere between $50 and $60, but as development costs rise and companies seek higher profits, microtransactions have become the norm. On Aug. 4, fans discovered BG3 won’t have any in-game transactions and shared this great news with the rest of community in a Reddit post.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 has ‘disgustingly good’ Twitch integration features

“We believe in providing a complete and immersive gaming experience without the need for additional purchases. Enjoy the game to its fullest without any additional costs or microstransactions,” wrote one BT3 dev.

The community, expectedly, was excited to see this and praised Larian Studios’ devs and CEO for making this decision. Still, it’s important to note that their studio is still independent, allowing the devs for more freedom and control over the product. BG3 is a direct product of that and the fanbase is hoping this studio will never change their ways.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 players are being trapped with their friends, and there’s literally no escape

Microtransactions and other purchases tied to games are so common in this day and age that I haven’t seen a single game release without it for years. The most recent example is Diablo 4 with its numerous cosmetics which can be purchased in the Battle.net shop. This is widely considered to be a predatory business practice because you’ve already paid for the game, why can’t you just get the entire game from the get-go?

Hopefully, other gaming studies will take a page from Larian’s book and stop forcing transactions onto us after we’ve purchased the game for a handsome sum.

About the author