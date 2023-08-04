Baldur’s Gate 3 has ‘disgustingly good’ Twitch integration features

In short:

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a Twitch integration feature

It allows viewers to see info on the streamer’s party, items, loadouts, and more

Not all streamers are using it, but it’s popular with the ones that are

Baldur’s Gate 3 has conquered the gaming community in the blink of an eye, with many players enjoying it since its Aug. 3 release. The D&D RPG isn’t just delivering in-game, though, as it turns out, it also has an impressive feature on Twitch.

Broadcasters on the streaming platform may use a special feature that allows their viewers to take a glimpse of additional details about the player’s party. This includes spells, items, characters’ statistics, and so on. On top of that, it even has a voting option, that allows viewers to choose which dialogue the streamer should go for.

Baldur's Gate 3 has some insane Twitch integration features. While people are streaming you can click every party member and see all of their stats, spells and inventory and hover over everything to read descriptions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cqCwt8wwBL — Sandy Gordon⚡️ (@Bandygrass) August 3, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s not a feature everyone is using. From what we’ve seen on the streaming platform itself, only a handful of individuals are doing so. Many viewers, however, are praising it, so maybe it’s subject to change, and we will start seeing more streamers implementing it in their broadcasts.

“That’s disgustingly good,” one fan wrote in Twitter’s replies. “Anytime a game has Twitch integration I’m really impressed but this is a whole other level. Like, I can’t imagine the everything involved in both sides. This is just crazy integration though.”

The feature is yet another reason why Baldur’s Gate 3 is so well-rated. The game has been boasting positive reviews all over the industry, with both players and critics being in awe. At the time of publishing, the game has an “overwhelmingly positive” review summary on Steam when it comes to recent ones. Since its release, it has recorded 75,570 reviews, most of which are positive.

